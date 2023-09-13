OPENING ADDRESS BY THE HON MINISTER OF EDUCATION, SPORTS AND CULTURE, SEUULA IOANE AT THE OPENING OF THE POST SCHOOL EDUCATION AND TRAINING CONFERENCE 2023

SAMOA, September 13 - Wednesday, 13th September 2023 – 9.00am – Taumeasina Island Resort

Reverend Tualagi Ah Yek

Associate Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, SQA and NUS, Afioga Agaseata Valelio Tanuvasa

Excellencies & Distinguished Participatns

Chief Executive Officers, Government & Private Sector Representatives

Post School Education and Training Providers (Formal & Non-Formal)

Conference Presenters & Panelists

Ladies and Gentlemen

It is with great pleasure and immense pride that I welcome you all to the opening of the PSET Conference 2023, being held here in our beautiful Samoa. This Conference marks a moment in our journey as we unite under the theme of ‘Empowering PSET learners and educators in Samoa’ recognizing the transformative power of education in shaping Samoa’s future.

The importance of Quality and Relevant Post School Education and Training can never be stressed enough. In this dynamic landscape of Education, Training, and Employment, innovation, knowledge and technology are the cornerstones of progress. It is our privilege to bring together our community of educators, learners, policy makers and industry experts. Together, we endeavor to explore innovating approaches, best practices, and forward-thinking strategies that will enable us to empower both learners and educators, paving the way to a brighter future for Samoa.

Over the next two days, we will explore the many dimensions of empowerment, examining how modern educational paradigms can unlock the potential of our learners and educators alike. As we delve into discussions on program enhancement, technology integration, and teaching methodologies, let us remember that our conversations have the potential to positively impact the many generations to come.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, our International and local guest speakers, APTC for sponsoring part of this Conference, and the participants who have contributed to making the conference a reality. Your dedication to education and training and your unwavering support have played a major role in bringing us all together.

As we embark on this enlightening journey, let us remain open to new perspectives, and unite in our pursuit of excellence. May the knowledge gained, connections formed, and strategies devised during this conference resonate far beyond these walls and extend beyond Samoa’s boarders.

Finally, I want to sincerely thank our development partners; New Zealand and Australia whose funding through the Education Sector Budget Support assists with the annual implementation of numerous PSET activities ensures Access to Quality, Relevant Post School Education and Training in Samoa.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the “Post School Education and Training Conference 2023” is now declared open.

Best wishes for valuable collaborations.

SOIFUA MA IA MANUIA