Press Release: New Head of Pacific Immigration Development Community paid courtesy visit to the Honourable Prime Minister: Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa

The newly appointed Head of Secretariat for the Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC), Mr. Akuila Ratu paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Prime Minister – Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, on Monday, 11th September, 2023.

Mr. Ratu acknowledged the assistance and support of the Government of Samoa as the host country to the PIDC since the establishment of its headquarters in Apia in 2016. Ratu also used the opportunity to discuss with the Prime Minister important matters relating to immigration and border security in the Pacific.

The PIDC, formerly known as the Pacific Immigration Directors’ Conference was initially set up in Fiji in 1996. However, in 2016 the Organisation obtained its legal entity status as a regional organisation upon accepting Samoa’s offer to host its headquarters in Apia. The organisation has grown in terms of its mandate and strategic objectives. In 2018, following its strategic review, the organisation’s name was changed to ‘Pacific Immigration Development Community’ to reflect its mandate, and scope of its strategic architecture.

The PIDC connects Immigration Offices in 21 member countries across the region and fosters strong networks to discuss border issues of mutual interest. It serves to enhance regional cooperation on border security through facilitation of quality immigration and border management advisory support. The organization works closely with other regional law enforcement agencies including Oceania Customs Organisation (OCO) and the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police (PICP).

Ratu is the longest serving staff of PIDC having worked with the Secretariat since 2007. He has worked closely with Immigration directors across the membership on fortifying partnerships, capacity and professional development, strengthening immigration legislation and immigration policy reform, and bolstering information sharing. Mr. Ratu was the Deputy Head of the PIDC Secretariat prior to his current role. He takes over from Maumalo John Alama who was the Head of PIDC Secretariat from 2016 to 2022.

Mr. Akuila Ratu is Fijian and a graduate of the University of the South Pacific. He also holds a Master of Arts in Public Policy and Administration from the University of York in the United Kingdom.

The Honourable Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Akuila Ratu on his new appointment and wished him well in his role.

