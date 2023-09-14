Ferganix Organics Set to Replace 100% of Chemicals and Synthetic Fertilizers.

Redefining Advantage

A Paradigm Shift that will rapidly impact the environment, improve food safety, and fight climate change through innovative Biological Solutions.

At a CAGR of 44.0% from 2023 to 2030, the growing demand for precision fermentation stems from its capacity to craft precise molecules and ingredients for unparalleled product development.” — Thomas Begley

NORFOLK, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FERGANIX, LLC, a distributor and manufacturer of Organic Fertilizers and Soil amendments, and UAL Biotech PLT, a Singapore Bio Innovations company specializing in Precision Fermentation Solutions in Agriculture, Aquaculture, Animal Nutrition, Industrials, and Food Processing, announced a new distribution and manufacturing initiative that aims to transform the organic and non-organic fertilizer industry by completely replacing synthetic and chemical products.

This cutting-edge technology produces high-quality organic solutions from renewable sources. Precision fermentation is a process that uses microorganisms to create specific proteins or molecules that are programmed to perform a particular function, much like a computer chip, offering several advantages over conventional organic fertilizers or synthetic chemical products. This technology has created a line of organic fertilizers and soil solutions that are more effective, more sustainable, and more affordable than conventional ones at scale.

Ferganix products are created in a controlled environment from specific proteins and molecules. These materials are fed to produce proteins, enzymes, and other compounds that enhance soil health and plant growth. In addition to its carbon sequestration capabilities, the fertilizers create rich nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, micronutrients, and beneficial microbes that improve soil biodiversity and fertility in the precise amount required by the crop. This technology extends into organic disease and pest products.

Ferganix organics are certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), ensuring they meet the highest organic production standards. They also comply and are listed with the National Organic Program (NOP), which governs the use of organic products in the United States. Ferganix's organic fertilizers are suitable for a wide range of crops, including fruits, vegetables, grains, flowers, and ornamentals. They can be applied as granules, pellets, liquids, or foliar sprays, depending on the needs of the farmers.

Our mission is to provide organic and traditional farms with a superior alternative to conventional fertilizers, often derived from fossil fuels, synthetic chemicals, or animal by-products. When using precision fermentation, Ferganix can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, and land use associated with fertilizer production and use.

A diverse team of experts in biotechnology, agriculture, construction, and supply chain management founded Ferganix. The company has self-funded operations but is now looking for strategic partnerships that share our vision of creating a greener future for agriculture. Ferganix is securing a 54-acre pilot plant in Brunswick, Virginia, to manufacture this revolutionary assortment of organic products in North America. The company plans to scale up its distribution and manufacturing to support demand for its portfolio of products for the U.S. market by early 2024.

