Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2032

Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market by Vehicle type by Width Type and by Sales Channel Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automobile tires are considered as an important factor to improve vehicle efficiency and reduce overall fuel consumption. Low rolling resistance reduces the energy loss as a tire roll and thus helps in decreasing the required rolling effort and improves vehicle fuel efficiency. Hence, the purpose of using a low rolling resistance tire is to reduces the friction force that is obtained from the ground. Thus, it increases the operational efficiency of the vehicles and also improves the driving experience of the rider. In addition, the low rolling resistance tire is made up of synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric, and wire. These tires are now being used in hybrid cars, and are used in the mainstream vehicles. Furthermore, they are essentially green and are used for enhancing fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and safety, besides help to bring about a reduction in vehicular emissions. Increase in adoption of a low rolling resistance market is expected to grow the market further during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The manufacturing teams across geographies have shown tremendous resilience amidst the pandemic and have adapted to the new normal for business continuity.

As the demand for tires has vanished during the lockdown, inventory kept with tire manufacturers has risen to two months' worth of production the highest ever.

Producers are working on strategies to reduce stockpiling such as with production cuts, laying off jobs, and others. The staff members of various departments are instructed to work from home during the lockdown period within which production is completely been shut.

While the uncertainty will continue, and the market will have to find growth opportunities, the hope of the markets further recovering and the sales bouncing back in the near future.

The tires industry is directly connected with the original equipment manufacturers (OEM), hence it will face huge losses till the lockdown is over.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The major factor that boosts the growth of the global market includes increase in demand for vehicles that save fuel and emit less carbon. This, in turn, is expected to spur the demand for low rolling resistance tires during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the low rolling resistance tire is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in inclination toward environmental protection and conservation of natural resources and rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥

There has been surge in demand for lightweight vehicles in recent years. Hence, the low rolling resistance tire manufacturers are increasingly adopting wide-based low rolling resistance tire (LRR) tires for trucks and buses, as they reduce vehicle weight & improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles. In addition, the low rolling resistance tire in the highway trucks fleet and the reduced weight allow fleet operators to put a high payload on vehicles particularly, in weight-sensitive applications. Thus, all these factors are anticipated to drive the overall low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

Increase in application of low rolling resistance tire reduces energy loss through resistance and enhances the efficiency of the vehicles. In addition, low rolling resistance tire includes an enhanced design, which reduces fuel consumption and enhances fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and safety. Thus, low rolling resistance translates to reductions in overall fuel consumption and low rolling resistance tires have been gaining traction in the transportation sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the low rolling resistance tire market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the low rolling resistance tire market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the low rolling resistance tire market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Apollo Tyres Ltd., ZHONGCE RUBBER GROUP Co. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Pirelli & C. Spa, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Dual Type, Wide Band Type

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: OEM, Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).