Notice from IRD & Customs: Attention – All Importers

This media release is to inform all Importers of a Joint IRD and Customs Taskforce currently taking place in Honiara.

Our two principal Revenue Collection Divisions have come together to focus efforts on ensuring that the Values, Quantities and Tariff Descriptions of all goods imported into the Solomon Islands are correct.

We will be increasing the number of staff dedicated to the Customs Physical Examination function as well as undertaking thorough reviews of all import documentation that support the Customs Import Declaration such as Invoices for goods and freight and examining evidence supporting the payments for imported goods such as “Contracts of Sale” and Telegraphic Transfers.

If you are an Importer of Goods into the Solomon Islands, please ensure that the declarations of Customs Value and the supporting documentation are genuine.

The Customs Value of goods is for the price actually paid or payable . In short this includes the Cost of the Goods, Freight, Insurance and other Handling Costs incurred in the country of export.

Post Importation payments for goods or freight purchased on credit must be included in the declared Customs Value as it forms part of the total price payable.

False Declarations of Value, Quantity and Tariff Classification will be penalised according to provisions of the Customs Act, Customs Valuation Act and the Goods Tax Act.

If any importer is concerned that they may have previously not declared the correct Customs Value please bring this immediately to the attention of the Comptroller of Customs for a fast resolution and reduced penalty application.

It is recommended that Importers consider engaging a Licenced Customs Agent who can assist with the preparation and submission of the Customs Declaration as well as providing important information and advice related to the Customs Value of Goods and Clearance Procedures as an assurance to compliance with the Customs and Tax Laws.

IRD & Customs Press