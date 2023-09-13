Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market by Application, by Component and by Frequency Band : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ground short-range surveillance radar market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance requirements globally. Ground short-range surveillance radars are used to detect, track, and monitor movement around important infrastructures and installations such as borders, military installations, and airports over distances up to 300 meters. In addition, ground surveillance radars have the ability to detect every movement of targets at ground level such as an individual walking or crawling toward a facility. Moreover, ground surveillance radar systems are also used for national security reasons for recognition & tracing of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The ground surveillance radar manufacturing companies are facing short-term operational issues due to the supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The ground surveillance radar market is being driven by financial incentives & regulatory supports from the governments globally. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced governments to focus on pandemic containment and withdraw financial incentives given to OEMs.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 will delay the ongoing projects on installation of ground surveillance radar on airports, border, power plants, camps, and harbors.

Ground surveillance radar market is R&D intensive market and requires huge investment early-on. However, COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to divert financial resources from ground surveillance market growth to public health services.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in use of advance surveillance radars with electronic warfare countermeasures, increase in demand for application specific surveillance radar system, and rise in adoption of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications are the factors that drive the global ground surveillance radar market. However, inability of ground surveillance radar to recognize short range target hinders the market growth. On the contrary, constant innovation in radio frequency technology and increase in demand for early identification system present new pathways in the industry.

The global ground surveillance radar market trends are as follows:

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

The demand for ground surveillance radar systems for electronic warfare countermeasures is increasing to eliminate the requirement of multiple specialized systems. Military agencies are spending in next-generation surveillance & threat detection systems. Recently, in 2020, Exsensor (UGS system manufacturer & subsidiary of Bertin Technologies, headquartered in Lund, Sweden) received a contract of approx. 17 million USD from Polish Ministry of Defense for delivery of 116 unattended ground sensors system called Flexnet for reconnaissance & intelligence gathering operations. Flexnet connects with short-range surveillance radar system to provide an autonomous & comprehensive surveillance solution that uses a variety of sensors such as intelligent motion sensor, passive infrared (PIR), and seismic & acoustic sensors along with a proprietary command & control software. Moreover, it is also capable of countering radar jamming electronic signals to prevent radar inability to detect land vehicles, personnel, marine vessels, avian targets, and low-flying aircraft. Such surge in use of advance surveillance radars with electronic warfare countermeasures capabilities is expected to boost the global ground short-range surveillance radar systems.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : L3Harris, Hensold, Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, FLIR Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A, Aselsan A/S

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Commercial, Defense, Space, National Security

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 : Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 : UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LatinAmerica (Latin America, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa