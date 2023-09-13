Non-Compliance Letters under 505B(d)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act

|Midatech Pharma US Inc.
|
Zuplenz (ondansetron) oral soluble film
|8/6/18
|9/6/18
|
|CMP Development, LLC
|
CaroSpir (spironolactone) Oral Suspension
|
11/5/21
|
12/10/21
|Released & Replaced (1/13/22)
|Chartwell Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|
LymePak (doxycycline hyclate) Tablet
|11/17/21
|
|No Response (1/16/2022)
|Benuvia Therapeutics, Inc
|
Syndros (dronabinol) Oral Solution
|
12/16/21
|
1/28/22
|
|SK Life Science, Inc.
|
Xcopri (cenobamate) Tablet
|12/17/21
|
1/28/22
|
|Validus Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|
Equetro (carbamazepine) Extended-Release Capsules 100mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg
|7/9/18
|7/25/18
|Comments = Released (11/2/18)
|Galderma Laboratories, L.P.
|
Vectical (calcitriol) Ointment, 3 mcg/g
|1/10/18
|1/29/18
|Comments = Fulfilled (7/17/20)
|Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Xifaxan (rifaximin) tablets, 200 mg and 550 mg
|8/21/19
|10/4/19
|
|Bausch Health US, LLC
|
Aplenzin (bupropion hydrobromide) extended-release tablets 174 mg, 348 mg, 522 mg
|3/19/19
|4/19/19
|
|Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride) extended-release tablets
|10/12/21
|11/24/21
|
|Vifor Pharma Inc.
|Veltassa (patiromer) powder for oral suspension
|10/15/21
|11/26/21
|
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Oxtellar XR (oxcarbazepine) extended-release tablets
|10/15/21
|No Response
|
|Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.
|Contrave (naltrexone hydrochloride/bupropion hydrochloride) extended-release tablets
|4/4/17
|5/9/17
|Fulfilled (10/30/17)
|AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Feraheme (ferumoxytol) injection
|4/7/17
|5/5/17
|
|Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|Obredon (hydrocodone bitartrate and guaifenesin) Oral Solution
|4/11/17
|5/1/17
|Released (10/30/17)
|West-Ward Pharmaceutical Corp.
|phenylephrine hydrochloride injection, USP, 10 mg/mL
|6/8/17
|7/21/17
|
|Mayne Pharma LLC
|Sorilux (calcipotriene) foam, 0.005%
|7/14/17
|8/11/17
|Fulfilled (5/6/19)
|Midatech Pharma US, Inc.
|Zuplenz (ondansetron) oral soluble film
|10/3/16
|11/15/16
|
|Depomed, Inc.
|Cambia (diclofenac) powder for oral solution
|1/9/17
|2/15/17
|Released & Replaced (6/20/17)
|Celgene Corporation
|Otezla (apremilast) tablets
|2/6/17
|3/13/17
|
|Insys Development Company, Inc.
|Syndros (dronabinol oral solution)
|2/7/17
|2/17/17
|Fulfilled (10/18/17)
|Vernalis (R&D) Limited
|Moxatag (amoxicillin extended-release) tablets
|3/8/17
|No Response
|Released (11/2/17)
|Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Xifaxan (rifaximin) tablets
|9/13/21
|10/27/21
|
|Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc.
|Sprix (ketorolac tromethamine) nasal spray
|9/8/21
|11/3/21
|
|KVK-Tech, Inc.
|Apadaz (benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen) tablets
|9/7/21
|9/16/21
|
|Belcher Pharmatech LLC
|esomeprazole strontium capsule
|8/4/21
|10/1/21
|
|Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Brintellix (vortioxetine) Tablets
|3/10/15
|3/23/15
|Fulfilled (4/24/17)
|Ipsen Biopharm Limited
|Dysport for Injection (abobotulinumtoxinA)
|9/23/15
|10/30/15
|Fulfilled (7/29/16)
|Hospira, Inc.
|Precedex (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride)
|9/25/15
|11/9/15
|
|Lehigh Valley Technologies, Inc.
|oxycodone hydrochloride capsules, 5 mg, & oral solution, 100 mg/5 mL
|12/8/15
|2/2/16
|
|Roxane Laboratories, Inc.
|morphine sulfate solution & tablets
|2/5/16
|3/11/16
|Fulfilled (6/2/21)
|Forest Laboratories, Inc.
|Rectiv (nitroglycerin) Ointment 0.4%
|6/25/14
|8/6/14
|Released (3/27/15)
|Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Caldolor (ibuprofen) Injection, 400 mg/4 mL (100 mg/mL) and 800 mg/8 mL (100 mg/mL)
|7/15/14
|8/20/14
|Released & Replaced (12/24/14)
|Digestive Care, Inc.
|Pertzye (pancrelipase) Delayed-Release Capsules
|11/17/14
|12/24/14
|Fulfilled (10/6/16)
|Braintree Laboratories, Inc.
|Suprep Bowel Prep Kit (sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate and magnesium sulfate) Oral Solution
|12/2/14
|12/15/14
|Fulfilled (6/10/16)
|VistaPharm, Inc.
|oxycodone hydrochloride oral solution
|2/3/15
|3/31/16
|1863-1 Fulfilled (7/21/21)
|Lannett Company, Inc.
|Numbrino (cocaine hydrochloride) nasal solution
|7/9/21
|8/4/21
|
|Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Treximet (sumatriptan and naproxen sodium) tablets
|6/24/21
|8/5/21
|
|Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC
|Akovaz (ephedrine sulfate injection, USP)
|6/16/21
|8/2/21
|
|Sanofi-Aventis US LLC
|Allegra-D 12 Hour Allergy & Congestion (fexofenadine hydrochloride 60 mg and pseudoephedrine 120 mg) extended-release tablet
|6/21/21
|8/4/21
|
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
|Emend (aprepitant) capsules
|11/6/13
|11/26/13
|
Fulfilled (12/17/15)
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
|Emend (aprepitant) capsules
|11/6/13
|11/26/13
|
Fulfilled (12/17/15)
|UCB, Inc.
|Cimzia (certolizumab pegol)
|11/20/13
|12/16/13
|
|ParaPro LLC
|Natroba (spinosad) topical suspension, 0.9%
|12/3/13
|1/17/14
|Fulfilled (12/30/14)
|Concordia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Kapvay (clonidine hydrochloride) 0.1 mg & 0.2 mg extended-release tablets
|1/16/14
|3/4/14
|Fulfilled (8/16/16)
|Guerbet LLC
|Dotarem (gadoterate meglumine) 0.5 mmol/mL Injection
|1/17/14
|No Response (3/19/14)
|Fulfilled (11/5/14)
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|Smoflipid (lipid injectable emulsion)
|5/24/21
|6/2/21
|
|Belcher Pharmatech LLC
|esomeprazole strontium capsule
|5/5/21
|6/21/21
|
|USWM, LLC
|Lucemyra (lofexidine hydrochloride) tablets
|4/19/21
|6/18/21
|
|Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, LP
|
Aptensio XR (methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release) capsules
|7/12/17
|8/21/17
|Fulfilled (6/14/19)
|Allergan Sales, LLC
|
Viibryd (vilazodone hydrochloride) tablets
|7/6/18
|8/3/18
|Fulfilled (1/31/20)
|
Tris Pharma, Inc.
|
QuilliChew ER (methylphenidate HCl) extended-release chewable tablets
|4/17/21
|6/1/21
|
|Hospira, Inc.
|
Precedex (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride) Injection
|4/1/21
|4/27/21
|
|Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Katerzia (amlodipine besylate USP; amlodipine benzoate) suspension
|2/25/21
|4/9/21
|
|Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Adasuve (loxapine) inhalation powder for oral inhalation use
|2/19/21
|4/1/21
|
|Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Qbrelis (lisinopril) oral solution
|1/21/21
|3/5/21
|
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|
Codeine sulfate tablet & oral solution
|12/22/20
|2/19/21
|
|Neos Therapeutics, LP
|
Adzenys XR-ODT (amphetamine Extended-Release Orally Disintegrating Tablets) 3.1 mg, 6.3 mg, 9.4 mg, 12.5 mg, 15.7 mg & 18.8 mg
|12/18/20
|2/10/21
|
|Shield Therapeutics (UK) Ltd.
|
Accrufer (ferric maltol)
|11/24/20
|1/15/21
|
|Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension)
|11/04/20
|11/19/20
|
|Dentsply Pharmaceutical
|Oraqix (lidocaine and prilocaine periodontal gel) 2.5%/2.5%
|06/12/13
|07/26/13
|User fee was not paid
|Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Eovist (gadoxetate disodium) Injection
|06/13/13
|07/26/13
|Fulfilled (11/25/14)
|Wyeth Therapeutics, Inc.
|Protonix (pantoprazole sodium) Delayed-Release Tablets, 20 mg and 40 mg
|06/14/13
|07/26/13
|Released & Replaced (7/30/13)
|Janssen Research & Development, LLC
|
Intelence (etravirine) 200 mg, 100 mg, and 25 mg Tablets
|07/15/13
|08/27/13
|Released & Replaced (6/19/15)
|Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Pancreaze (pancrelipase) Delayed-Release Capsules
|08/06/13
|09/17/13
|Fulfilled (3/7/14)
|Tris Pharma, Inc.
|QuilliChew ER (methylphenidate hydrochloride)
|10/6/20
|12/2/20
|
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Fanapt (iloperidone) tablets
|10/1/20
|11/13/20
|
|Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Trulance (plecanatide) tablet
|9/17/20
|10/20/20
|
|Helsinn Healthcare SA
|Aloxi (palonosetron HCl) Injection
|4/11/13
|5/2/13
|Fulfilled (5/27/14)
|Helsinn Healthcare SA
|
Aloxi (palonosetron HCl) Injection
|4/11/13
|5/2/13
|Fulfilled (5/27/14)
|Incline Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system)
|4/12/13
|5/9/13
|Released (8/30/19)
|Vicuron Holdings LLC
|
Eraxis (anidulafungin) Powder for Injection
|4/12/13
|5/23/13
|Fulfilled (9/22/20)
|Valeant International Bermuda
|
Xerese (acyclovir and hydrocortisone) Cream 5%/1%
|5/7/13
|6/21/13
|Fulfilled (1/22/14)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Bevyxxa (betrixaban)
|8/14/20
|10/09/20
|
|Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
| Onzetra Xsail (sumatriptan nasal powder) 11 mg
|8/12/20
|9/15/20
|
|Neos Therapeutics, Inc
|Adzenys XR-ODT (amphetamine extended-release orally disintegrating tablets)
|7/28/20
|8/18/20
|
|Mylan Ireland Limited
|Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium injection) solution
|4/27/20
|6/16/20
|
|Rempex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Vabomere (meropenem-vaborbactam), Powder for Injection, 1 gram/vial
|5/01/20
|5/15/20
|
|Tris Pharma, Inc.
|Dyanavel XR (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension
|3/05/20
|4/23/20
|
|Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|
Edarbi (azilsartan medoxomil) Tablets, 40 mg & 80 mg
|2/10/20
|3/26/20
|
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
|
ArmonAir RespiClick (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol xinafoate inhalation powder
|1/30/20
|2/19/20
|
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
|
AirDuo Digihaler/AirDuo RespiClick (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol xinafoate inhalation powder)
|1/30/20
|2/19/20
|
|Akebia Therapeutics
|
Auryxia (ferric citrate) Tablets
|1/31/20
|03/13/20
|
|Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled-capsules)
|11/05/19
|12/26/19
|
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Trokendi XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules
|12/09/19
|No Response (2/8/20)
|
|Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Vibativ (televancin) for Injection, 250 mg & 750 mg
|12/12/19
|01/15/20
|
|UCB. Inc.
|Cimzia (certolizumab pegol)
|
12/20/19
|01/31/20
|
|AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP
|Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium) for delayed release oral suspension
|08/21/19
|10/3/19
|
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals
|Trokendi XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules
|10/2/19
|11/8/19
|
|Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Prepopik (citric acid, magnesium oxide, and sodium picosulfate)
|10/4/19
|11/19/19
|
|Braintree Laboratories
|SUPREP Bowel Prep Kit (sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate and magnesium sulfate) Oral Solution
|7/16/18
|8/27/18
|Fulfilled(8/5/20)
|Purdue Pharma
|Palladone (hydromorphone hydrochloride extended release) Capsules
|4/10/13
|
5/8/13 (PDF - 591KB)*
|Released
(1/24/17)
|Genzyme
|Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) Tablets
|4/13/13
|
5/24/13*
|Fulfilled
(12/14/16)
|Genzyme
|Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) for Oral Suspension
|4/11/13
|
5/24/13 (PDF - 901KB)*
|Fulfilled
(12/14/16)
|Genzyme
|Hectorol (doxercalciferol capsules)
|4/12/13
|
5/14/13 (PDF - 1.4 MB)*
8/15/13 (PDF - 738K B)*
|
|Amedra Pharmaceuticals
|Twinject/Adrenaclick (epinephrine injection, USP 1:1000) 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg
|5/13/13
|6/27/13 (PDF - 828 KB)*
|Fulfilled
(1/30/14)
|The Medicines Company
|Cleviprex (clevidipine) IV emulsion 0.5 mg/mL
|5/14/13
|6/10/13 (PDF - 775 KB)*
|
|Salix Pharmaceuticals
|Apriso (mesalamine) Capsules
|6/10/13
|07/25/13 (PDF - 75KB)*
|
|Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
|Xopenex (levalbuterol HCl) Inhalation Solution
|6/13/13
|7/24/13 (PDF - 246KB)*
|Fulfilled
(1/22/15)
|Pfizer
|Protonix I.V. (pantoprazole sodium) for Injection
|6/14/13
|7/26/13 (PDF - 235KB)*
|
|Pfizer
|Protonix I.V. (pantoprazole sodium) for Injection
|6/14/13
|7/26/13 (PDF - 235 KB)*
|
|Depomed, Inc.
|Cambia (diclofenac potassium for oral solution)
|7/03/13
|8/14/13 (PDF -1 MB)
|Released & Replaced (6/20/17)
|Tris Pharma
|Nexiclon (clonidine) Extended Release Oral Suspension
|10/03/13
|No Response (12/2/13)
|
|Braintree Laboratories
|HalfLytely and Bisacodyl Tablet Bowel Prep Kit (PEG-3350, sodium chloride, sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride for oral solution and bisacodyl delayed-release tablet)
|3/06/14
|4/11/14 (PDF - 820 K B)
|
|Braintree Laboratories
|Axid (nizatidine) Oral Solution
|4/02/14
|5/14/14 (PDF - 472 KB)*
|Released (8/8/17)
|BioAlliance Pharma
|Oravig (miconazole) Buccal Tablets, 50 mg
|4/04/14
|5/9/14 (PDF - 4.8 MB)*
|
|Egalet US, Inc. (formerly Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
|Sprix (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray
|6/12/14
|Supplement (6/18/14)
|User fee was not paid
|Depomed, Inc.
|Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) Liquid-Filled Capsules
|1/28/15
|
2/26/15 (PDF - 4.8 MB)*
|
|Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
|Zanaflex (tizanidine) Capsules
|3/19/15
|
4/24/15 (PDF - 2.7 MB)
|
|Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc.
|DuoDote (atropine and pralidoxime chloride injection) Auto-Injector
|5/20/15
|
7/1/15 (PDF -7 69 KB)*
|
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Trokendi XR (topiramate extended release capsules)
|9/29/15
|
11/12/15 (PDF -308 KB)*
|
|Merck Sharpe & Dohme Corp.
|Cubicin (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg/vial
|3/03/16
|
4/15/16 (PDF - 1.2 MB)
|Fulfilled (3/29/17)
|Purdue Pharmaceutical Products LP
|Dilaudid & Dilaudid HP Injection
|4/21/16
|
6/23/16 (PDF - 88 KB)
|
|Mallinckrodt Inc.
|Xartemis XR (oxycodone HCl and acetaminophen) Extended-Release Tablets, 7.5 mg/325 mg
|4/25/16
|
7/15/16 (PDF - 498 KB)*
|A deferral extension was requested after the fact & granted 9/1/16
|Guerbet LLC
|Dotarem (gadoterate meglumine) Injection
|7/07/16
|
8/15/16 (PDF - 1.48 MB)*
|
|Depomed, Inc.
|Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) Liquid-Filled Capsules
|7/07/16
|
8/1/16 (PDF - 256 KB)*
|
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC
|Uceris (budesonide) Extended-Release Tablets, 9 mg
|10/04/16
|
11/18/16 PDF - 67 KB)
|
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Oxtellar XR (oxcarbazepine) Extended-Release Tablets
|1/12/17
|
3/10/17 (PDF - 681 KB)*
|
|Pfizer
|Advil (ibuprofen sodium) tablets, 256 mg
|6/12/17
|
7/21/17 (PDF - 90 KB)
|
|Iroko Pharmaceuticals
|Zorvolex (diclofenac) Capsules
|
1-25-18 (PDF - 91 KB)
|
3-1-18 (PDF - 363 KB)
3-7-18 (PDF - 359KB)
|
|Iroko Pharmaceuticals
|Tivorbex (indomethacin) Capsules
|
6-19-18 (PDF - 91 KB)
|
7-10-18 (PDF - 363 KB)
|
|Vistapharm Inc.
|Oxycodone Hydrochloride Oral Solution
|
7-9-19 (PDF - 36 KB)
|
8-22-19 (PDF - 86 KB)
11-6- 19 (PDF - 714 KB)
|