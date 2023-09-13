Submit Release
Tolentino urges DOST to upgrade tamban production for food security

September 13, 2023

Tolentino urges DOST to upgrade tamban production for food security

MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino on Tuesday urged the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to upgrade tamban production for the country's food security.

"This is part of your priority area plans— food security is number two and you have 438 ongoing projects for food security. Perhaps, you would agree with me that tamban upgrading of production is part of food security," Sen. Tol said during the DOST budget briefing at the Senate.

The solon added that tamban is important as it is being used for sardines, a staple food for Filipinos.

"De-lata ang pagkain ng Pilipino lalo na kapag bagyo, sa mga relief operations," Sen. Tol said.

The senator then cited examples that DOST can replicate to boost tamban production such as the culturation in Dagupan, Pangasinan of bangus fingerlings from Iloilo for more supply.

Sen. Tol likewise nudged the DOST to have a cohesive research and development targeted for food security.

"Dapat mabigyan natin ng muscle ang food security dahil problem natin ito for 30 years," he said.

