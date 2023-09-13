Tolentino to DOST: Tap Balik Scientists for food security

MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to maximize the Balik Scientist Program to bolster cohesive research for the country's food security.

This comes after the DOST reported that there are 625 scientists produced by the mentioned program, and 29 percent of them participate in agriculture and food security research. They serve the country in either short-term, long-term, or fluctuating terms as they go to other countries to work.

"Halimbawa, may mga Balik Scientists na expert sa sugar, pabalikin dito sa milling season, mag-research," Sen. Tol said during the DOST budget briefing at the Senate on Tuesday.

Sen. Tol also said that the DOST should lead the cohesive food security research by integrating the development of vaccines for African Swine Fever (ASF), creation of tamban hatcheries, and improvement of rice yields through technologies.

"Dapat mabigyan natin ng muscle ang food security dahil problem natin ito for 30 years," he said.