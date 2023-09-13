Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Following CDC’s Recommendation of Updated COVID-19 Vaccines

The updated COVID-19 vaccines can restore protection against the variants responsible for most infections and hospitalizations.

Today, in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) recommendation that everyone six months and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“Following the Biden-Harris Administration’s launch of the largest adult vaccination program in our nation’s history, COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives, kept countless people out of the hospital, and provided peace of mind for the country. As fall and winter approach, I encourage everyone six months and older to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

CDC’s recommendation followed the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) actions to approve and authorize the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on September 11, 2023.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made historic progress in our nation’s ability to manage COVID-19. For the first time in U.S. history, this fall and winter virus seasons are the first where vaccines are available for the three respiratory viruses responsible for most hospitalizations, including COVID-19, RSV, and flu.

Studies have consistently shown that COVID-19 vaccines lower the risk of getting symptomatic COVID-19 and improve protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Most Americans can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. For people with health insurance, most plans will cover the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. People who don’t have health insurance or with health plans that do not cover the cost can get a free vaccine from their local health centers and pharmacies.

To find a vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.