Galapagos Shark Diving® Recognized as Tripadvisor® 2023 Travelers’ Choice® Award Winner
Galapagos Shark Diving’s Great Traveler Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers’ FavoritesGALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galapagos Shark Diving proudly announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Scuba Diving & Shark Diving attraction worldwide. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.
“It is such a reward seeing the enjoyment of our divers but also to see the engagement to support protecting our oceans. Traveling and diving in a sustainable way is getting more important as the ocean is our foundation to live. I believe by teaching the knowledge and harnessing the power of so many divers, we can make a difference”, said Jenny Waack, founder of Galapagos Shark Diving.
Galapagos Shark Diving® offers dive liveaboards to one of the world's most stunning dive destination – the Galapagos Islands and combines mind-blowing dives with supporting marine conservation. The knowledge and training given on board teaches how every diver can support conservation of endangered marine wildlife in the islands but also worldwide. Additionally, the company donates over 70% of their profits directly to the local research project 'Galapagos Whale Shark Project' and continues supporting conservation of sharks and the oceans.
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”
Check out all their reviews on Tripadvisor here: https://bit.ly/tripadvisor-galapagossharkdiving.
Discover more about Galapagos Shark Diving here: https://www.galapagossharkdiving.com.
Watch what other divers say about Galapagos Shark Diving here: https://www.galapagossharkdiving.com/en/reviews/
Jenny Waack
Galapagos Shark Diving
+593 99 966 7219
info@galapagossharkdiving.com
Hammerhead Shark Diving in the Galapagos Islands