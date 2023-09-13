Submit Release
Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment Of Karen Palmer To Pinal County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Karen F. Palmer to the Pinal County Superior Court. Judge Palmer has served on the court as a commissioner since 2018. Prior to her role as a court commissioner, she was a deputy county attorney in the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, where she worked in the Child Support Division and Juvenile, Justice Court, Trial, and Major Crimes Bureaus.

“Karen Palmer’s experience as both a prosecutor and court commissioner demonstrate her strong legal abilities and motivation to serve the people of Pinal County,” Governor Katie Hobbs said. “With this appointment, she will remain an invaluable part of the Pinal County judiciary for years to come.”

Judge Palmer’s appointment fills the vacancy on the court created by the retirement of Judge Kevin D. White.

 

