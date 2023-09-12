Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced a second arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:36 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The additional two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Jayvon Jones, of Southeast, DC.

Previously, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested an adult male, of Hyattsville, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

On Friday, September 8, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Jerome Dukes of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

