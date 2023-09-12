Reward for Wanted Escapee Increases to $30,000

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department continues the search for Christopher Haynes while the reward for information leading to his arrest has increased to $30,000.

On September 6, 2023, the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Christopher Haynes in Manassas, Virginia, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest warrant. Haynes waived his right to an extradition hearing and was brought to MPD’s Homicide Branch to be booked and processed in connection to the murder of Brent Hayward that occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

Later, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Haynes complained of ankle pain from a pre-existing injury while he was being processed.

At 3 p.m., a First District officer transported Haynes to The George Washington University Hospital for treatment. A second officer was also assigned to the hospital detail.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., while an officer was changing out Haynes’ handcuffs at the hospital to cuff one hand to a gurney located in a hallway, Haynes physically assaulted the officer and fled from the hospital with one handcuff still attached to his right wrist. Both officers chased after Haynes but were unable to catch him. The officers at the hospital called for assistance, prompting a multi-agency response to search for the escaped suspect.

MPD searched a large area around the hospital and received numerous possible sightings of Haynes. At this time, he has not been located and the search continues.

Haynes is described as 30-year-old Black male, 6’0” in height, weighing approximately 205 pounds with a medium brown complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and white socks with black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist.

Finding Christopher Haynes is a top priority for the Metropolitan Police Department. The search remains active and ongoing and MPD is working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Haynes is brought to justice.

Anyone who is found to be assisting, aiding, abetting, or harboring Christopher Haynes will be criminally charged.

Since his escape, MPD has received numerous reports of possible sightings and is dedicating resources to each tip.

During the investigation, MPD was able to locate footage captured by a residential security camera of Haynes in a backyard in a neighborhood near the hospital. Here is a link to that footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPlY6D4gZW0

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.