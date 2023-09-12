Homicide: 2300 Block of Washington Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 11, 2023, in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast.

At approximately 4:34 p.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the juvenile male was pronounced dead. The adult male is in critical, but stable condition.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.