Anti-Hate Task Force to Hold a Virtual Meeting on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, December 9 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

From the Office of Council President Evan Glass

The Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force’s Muslim cohort will present their policy recommendations to the task force at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. 

The Anti-Hate Task Force was formally adopted through a resolution with unanimous support in June. The task force is made up of community and faith leaders working to engage the community and develop recommendations to inform policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes in Montgomery County. 

Cohort groups representing the Jewish, Black/African American, LGBTQ+, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic and Muslim communities will present their policy recommendations at meetings throughout the fall. Each of the six cohort groups may also hold listening sessions to provide an opportunity for the public to engage and provide input. The Muslim cohort held a listening session on Sept. 11.

The full task force will submit its final report with recommendations for legislation, regulations, policies and procedures related to the Council and other County agencies and present it on Nov. 28. 

The virtual meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. and will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Members of the public can register here. The meeting will be available to watch live on YouTube. 

Visit the Council webpage for the schedule of upcoming meetings, listening sessions and to watch past meetings.  

Media Contact: Selena Mendy Singleton 240-777-7979, Valeria Carranza 240-257-6198

