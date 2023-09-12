Traffic diversions on Highway 1 for Glover Road crossing replacement

CANADA, September 12 - Drivers are advised of overnight traffic diversions on Highway 1 between 216th Street and 232nd Street over the next two weeks.

These traffic-pattern changes will allow crews to safely install girders over Highway 1 for the new Glover Road crossing.

All lanes on Highway 1 eastbound between 216th Street and 232nd Street will be closed overnight from Thursday, Sept. 14, until Sunday, Sept. 17. During these overnight closures, eastbound traffic will be diverted to one of the westbound lanes. This means traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the project site during the following times:

Thursday, Sept. 14: 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday Sept. 16: 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

All lanes of Highway 1 westbound between 232nd Street and 216th Street will be closed overnight from Thursday, Sept. 21, until Sunday, Sept. 24. During these overnight closures, westbound traffic will be diverted to one of the eastbound lanes. This means traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the project site during the following times:

Thursday, Sept. 21: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23: 8:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

A reduced speed limited of 60 km/h will be in place. Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signage and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers. For updates, check: https//www.DriveBC.ca

The replacement of the Glover Road crossing is a key component of government’s commitment to widen Highway 1 from 216th Street to 264th Street.