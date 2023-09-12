Oil Soluble Flavours Market Size Expected To Reach US$ 2.08 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

Popularity of Oil-soluble Flavours Rising on Back of Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products with Diverse Flavour Profiles

Rockville, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global oil soluble flavours market is expected to reach US$ 2.08 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next ten years.



Oil-soluble flavours are a type of food flavouring that is oil soluble and used to improve the taste and scent of food products. Natural or synthetic flavour molecules are often extracted and blended with carrier oil, such as soybean or canola oil, to create these flavours. Oil-soluble tastes can be found in a wide range of food and beverage products, such as baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, and snacks.

They are especially beneficial in recipes containing oil or fat because they may be easily absorbed into the recipe without changing the product's texture or consistency. The global oil soluble flavours market is impacted by factors such as changing customer preferences, improvements in flavour technology, and regulatory regulations for food safety and labelling.

Oil-soluble flavours are used in diverse food and beverage products globally. Their production involves extracting and processing natural or synthetic flavour compounds, blending them with carrier oils, and distributing the final products across various sectors.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 2.08 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global oil soluble flavours market is valued at US$ 1.26 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for oil soluble flavours is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 2.08 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR through 2033.

The market in Germany is anticipated to swell at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



“Changes in consumer preferences, developments in flavour technology, and rising demand for convenience meals and snacks that use these flavourings are driving the global market for oil soluble flavours,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Apex Flavors Inc.

Bickford Flavors

Capella Flavors

Flavor Concentrates

Flavor West

Le Melange

Lorann

Prinova

Wizard Labs





Market Competition

To expand market penetration in underdeveloped markets, major firms are using techniques such as introducing clean labelling and organic taste varieties, as well as acquiring and partnering with local players.

Introduction of new commodities may aid large producers in increasing sales, capturing consumers' attention, and increasing the value of their brand. Along with the major businesses, several additional players are focusing on online distribution channels for product promotion and branding to expand their geographic reach and consumer base.

In March 2021, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing collaborated with leading market intelligence firm Bellomy to launch FlavorFinders, a revolutionary segment tool with a research-based platform and an ongoing patent for the North American market.



Key Segments of Oil Soluble Flavours Industry Research Report

By Product Type: Natural Artificial

By Oil Type: MCT (Medium-Chain Triglycerides) Sunflower

By Application: Food & Beverages Personal Care Healthcare

By Sales Channel: Online Offline

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oil soluble flavours market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (natural, artificial), oil type (MCT (medium chain triglyceride), sunflower), application (food & beverages, personal care, healthcare), and sales channel (online [company-owned-websites, e-Commerce sites], offline [retail stores, beauty & spa salons]), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

