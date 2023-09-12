PRESS RELEASE FROM SROS

SAMOA, September 12 - On Wednesday 6th September 2023, the Chairman Afioga Sulamanaia Montini Ott of the Scientific Research Orgsanisation of Samoa (SROS) Board and representatives of the University of New Castle signed a MOU to establish a collaborative partnership whereby both parties work together to progress areas of mutual interest including:

1. To establish a collaborative partnership between The University of Newcastle (UON) and the Scientific Research

Organisation of Samoa whereby both parties work together to progress areas of mutual interest including:

i. To establish scientific cooperation in areas of mutual interest, mutual exchange of scientific information;

publications, and pursuing educational research purposes as well as other materials including education;

ii. Mutual cooperation in the design, development and implementation of joint research, capacity development

and pilot projects and programmes;

iii. To promote cooperation in joint training of SROS staff through joint management of Masters and PhD

programmes.