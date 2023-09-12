Intermittently since June, John Eastman has appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom as lawyers for the California Bar build the case that he is unfit to practice law. Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University’s law school and advisor to former President Trump, is accused of ethics violations for peddling false claims that fraud cost Trump the presidency.
After months of testimony, John Eastman mounts his defense in State Bar trial
