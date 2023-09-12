Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Yaffa Popack to the Florida International University Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Yaffa Popack to the Florida International University Board of Trustees.

 

Yaffa Popack

Popack, of Miami Beach, is the Co-Owner of YMP Real Estate Management. Active in her community, she is the Co-Founder of Neighborhood Farms USA and a member of the Touro University Board of Governors and the YMP Family Foundation. Popack earned her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and her juris doctor from Yeshiva University.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

