LGI Homes Named to Newsweek’s Inaugural List of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s inaugural list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.



“We are honored to have been named among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “Trust is the cornerstone on which great companies like ours are built. This award is a testament to LGI Homes’ strong corporate culture and our dedication to conducting every facet of our business with the utmost integrity. Most importantly, it is a recognition of our employees and their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service as they help families around the country achieve the dream of homeownership.”

This prestigious honor is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants from 21 countries. Stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with revenues of over $500 million were considered in the study. The three main public pillars of trust considered were: Customer Trust, Investor Trust and Employee Trust.

The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

