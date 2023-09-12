Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, California, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 26-28, 2023, at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Kamal Adawi, Exagen’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, September 26th, at 8:45 AM ET. Interested parties may access the webcast of the presentation using a link on Exagen’s website at https://investors.exagen.com/events.



About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

