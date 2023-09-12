Mama’s Creations Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter Gross Margins Grew to 30.3%, Driving $1.7 Million in Net Income

Successful Cross Selling Initiatives Spur Increase in Weighted Average Items Carried By More Than One Full Point to Over 7 in the Second Quarter

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, has reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended July 31, $ in millions 2023 2022 % Increase Revenues $ 24.8 $ 22.9 8.5 % Gross Profit $ 7.5 $ 2.7 175 % Operating Expenses $ 5.2 $ 3.6 47 % Net Income (Loss) $ 1.7 $ (0.7 ) 335 % Earnings per Share (Diluted) $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) - Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2.9 $ (0.4 ) 857 %





Key Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Acquired remaining 76% interest in sales agent Chef Inspirational Foods (CIF) for $3.65 Million in a combination of cash and stock, which is expected to immediately enhance gross margins, add sales talent and drive meaningful overhead synergies.

Announced corporate name change to Mama’s Creations and ticker symbol change to “MAMA”, reflecting the Company’s transition into a national deli prepared foods platform company

Attended IDDBA 2023, a premier industry tradeshow with over 10,000 attendees hosted by the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association, where the Company: Launched Mama’s Creations, a new international deli foods platform brand offering Asian, Tex-Mex, Indian and other incremental international cuisine opportunities. Introduced an expanded line of highly incremental on-the-go snacking products – building upon the initial success of Meatballs In a Cup tests in convenience stores – with enhanced packaging that expanded shelf life from 5 days to 21 days. Announced the expansion of the Company’s branded sleeve product line, offering a lunch & dinner entrée in convenient grab-and-go packaging easy for retailers to stock, with initial orders already secured from two large national grocery chains.

Invited to present at leading investor conferences nationally, including the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, the Planet MicroCap Showcase, the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference and the Lake Street Capital Markets BIG7 Conference.



Management Commentary

“I am pleased to announce another strong quarter – highlighted by 8.5% revenue growth and the expansion of our gross margin profile into the 30% range – laying the foundation for more robust, profitable growth in the second half,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations. “We continue to fortify our balance sheet to support these near-term growth expectations, growing our cash position to $5.6 million while concurrently paying down $0.6 million in debt and paying the $1 million in cash due at closing as part of the CIF acquisition.

“Our strong gross margin profile was made possible through countless small things done right, further aided by one month of margin synergies from our acquisition of CIF in late June 2023, which we anticipated would enhance corporate-level gross margins by a further 1-2%. Looking ahead to next year, we see further opportunities for improvement via several strategic CapEx projects, which we expect to drive a higher level of automation while concurrently building new in-house capabilities earlier in the value-chain.

“Turning to the 3 C’s, we continue to formalize processes throughout the company with the goal of building a more standardized, resilient organization. These improvements span from the operational basics – such as formalized hiring/HR processes, a consistent company-wide employee handbook, or holding our first-ever town hall meetings – to the more complex, such as a new approach to trade promotion with defined policies and procedures. In addition, by our next earnings call we expect to have our NetSuite ERP software fully implemented across all divisions, providing an incredible level of actionable insight into the details of our operations. Mama’s Creations is committed to a culture of transparency and engagement at all levels of the organization, which will ultimately create long-term value for my fellow shareholders,” concluded Michaels.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 8.5% to $24.8 million, as compared to $22.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was largely attributable to strong organic growth, driven by successful cross selling efforts, which increased average items carried to over 7 in the second quarter.

Gross profit increased 175% to $7.5 million, or 30.3% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to $2.7 million, or 11.9% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to the normalization of commodity costs, successful pricing actions and improvements in operational efficiencies across the organization. The Company continues to identify procurement and logistics efficiencies and cost savings through stronger buying power created through the acquisitions of T&L Creative Salads, Olive Branch and CIF.

Operating expenses totaled $5.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to $3.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses increased in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to 21.1% from 15.6%. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased due to the addition of several new key hires, who brought new and differentiated capabilities to the organization.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 335% to $1.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. This quarter’s net income totaled 7.0% of revenue, in line with management expectations in the mid-single-digit range.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, increased 857% to $2.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2023 were $5.6 million, as compared to $4.4 million as of January 31, 2023. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was driven by $1.8 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, $0.6 million of which was used to pay down the Company’s debt and $1 million of which was used to pay the cash due at closing as part of the CIF acquisition. As of July 31, 2023 total debt stood at $10.8 million.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today, September 12, 2023 to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13740711

Webcast: MAMA Q2 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, October 12, 2023. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13740711. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,400 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure – adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, its corresponding GAAP measure, please see the reconciliation table shown in this press release below.

US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED July 31, 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,743,911 $ (743,246 ) Depreciation $ 263,176 $ 192,297 Amortization of Debt Discount $ 5,530 $ 2,596 Amortization of Right of Use Assets $ 106,447 $ 113,518 Amortization of Intangibles $ 202,947 $ 116,986 Taxes $ 429,764 $ (208,992 ) Interest $ 181,658 139,064 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,933,433 $ (387,777 )





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

July 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets: Current Assets: Cash $ 5,560,176 $ 4,378,383 Accounts receivable, net 8,843,756 6,832,046 Inventories, net 3,308,513 3,635,881 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 474,301 828,391 Total current assets 18,186,746 15,674,701 Property, plant, and equipment, net 4,067,648 3,423,096 Intangible assets, net 5,754,182 1,502,510 Goodwill 8,633,334 8,633,334 Operating lease right of use assets, net 3,124,449 3,236,690 Deferred tax asset 67,908 717,559 Equity method investment - 1,343,486 Deposits 65,410 53,819 Total Assets $ 39,899,677 $ 34,585,195 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,872,582 $ 9,063,256 Term loan, net of debt discount of $49,022 and $60,082, respectively 1,502,702 1,491,642 Operating lease liabilities 414,937 391,802 Finance leases payable 335,119 182,391 Promissory notes – related parties 1,950,000 750,000 Total current liabilities 13,075,340 11,879,091 Line of credit 500,000 890,000 Operating lease liabilities – net of current 2,739,208 2,897,205 Finance leases payable – net of current 906,476 248,640 Promissory notes – related parties, net of current 3,000,000 1,500,000 Term loan – net of current 3,879,318 4,655,181 Total long-term liabilities 11,025,002 10,191,026 Total Liabilities 24,100,342 22,070,117 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 10 and 11) Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively, 0 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively - - Series B Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 54,600 issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023 respectively - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,680,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 37,343,387 and 36,317,857 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023 374 364 Additional paid in capital 22,912,383 22,724,440 Accumulated deficit (6,963,922 ) (10,060,226 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 15,799,335 12,515,078 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 39,899,677 $ 34,585,195





Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

July 31, For the Six Months Ended

July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 24,790,085 $ 22,846,474 $ 47,910,901 $ 44,677,054 Costs of sales 17,283,847 20,119,862 34,033,663 38,090,179 Gross profit 7,506,238 2,726,612 13,877,238 6,586,875 Operating expenses: Research and development 94,871 41,792 166,056 68,327 Selling, general and administrative 5,135,537 3,516,115 9,492,568 7,088,870 Total operating expenses 5,230,408 3,557,907 9,658,624 7,157,197 Income (loss) from operations 2,275,830 (831,295 ) 4,218,614 (570,322 ) Other income (expenses) Interest, net (181,658 ) (139,064 ) (359,052 ) (263,315 ) Amortization of debt discount (5,530 ) (3,015 ) (11,060 ) (6,655 ) Other income 7,449 2,596 27,449 2,596 Total other expenses (179,739 ) (139,483 ) (342,663 ) (267,374 ) Net income (loss) before income tax provision and income from equity method investment 2,096,091 (970,778 ) 3,875,951 (837,696 ) Income from equity method investment 77,584 18,540 223,342 18,540 Income tax (provision) benefit (429,764 ) 208,992 (954,456 ) 179,607 Net income (loss) 1,743,911 (743,246 ) 3,144,837 (639,549 ) Less: series B preferred dividends (21,233 ) - (48,533 ) - Net Income available to common stockholders 1,722,678 (743,246 ) 3,096,304 (639,549 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.02 ) – diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 36,855,181 35,811,087 36,628,429 35,785,719 – diluted 37,490,567 35,811,087 37,195,314 35,785,719





Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 3,144,837 $ (639,549 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 511,589 401,126 Amortization of debt discount 11,060 6,655 Amortization of right of use assets 112,241 182,862 Amortization of intangibles 303,949 230,156 Stock-based compensation 110,173 12,333 Allowance for obsolete inventory 93,238 - Change in deferred tax asset 649,651 (188,080 ) Income from equity method investment (223,342 ) (18,540 ) Paid in kind interest - 53,356 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Allowance for doubtful accounts 140,442 - Accounts receivable 1,126,867 749,959 Inventories 234,130 (1,302,933 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 346,709 (248,113 ) Security deposits (17,941 ) - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,049,114 ) 1,170,280 Operating lease liability (134,862 ) (176,534 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,359,627 232,978 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for fixed assets (252,853 ) (305,547 ) Cash paid for investment in Chef Inspirational Foods, LLC, net (645,641 ) (500,000 ) Net Cash (Used in) Investing Activities (898,494 ) (805,547 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds in advance of preferred stock offering - 515,000 Repayment of term loan (775,863 ) (517,241 ) (Repayment) borrowings of line of credit, net (390,000 ) 1,725,000 Repayment of finance lease obligations (92,724 ) (130,626 ) Payment of Series B Preferred dividends (48,533 ) - Proceeds from exercise of options 27,780 26,250 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (1,279,340 ) 1,618,383 Net Increase in Cash 1,181,793 1,045,814 Cash - Beginning of Period 4,378,383 850,598 Cash - End of Period $ 5,560,176 $ 1,896,412 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid During the Period for: Income taxes $ 112,500 $ - Interest $ 313,488 $ 182,873 SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of series b preferred stock to common stock $ 8 $ - Finance lease asset additions $ 903,288 $ 34,268 Related party debt incurred for purchase of Chef Inspirational Foods, LLC $ 2,700,000 - Non-cash consideration paid in common stock for equity investment in Chef Inspirational $ - $ 700,000 Settlement of liability in common stock $ 50,000 $ -

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.