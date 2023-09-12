The Honest Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



Thursday, September 14, 2023 - B. Riley Consumer Conference in New York City Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Kennedy will be hosting a roundtable discussion



Thursday, September 21, 2023 - Wells Fargo 6th Annual Consumer Conference in Dana Point, CA Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Kennedy and Kate Barton, Chief Growth Officer, will be participating in investor meetings



An updated investor presentation can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.honest.com.

About The Honest Company: The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

