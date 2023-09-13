SPEAKING CONSULTANT AND HUMORIST JUNE CLINE ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF STANDOUTTALKING.COM

STANDOUTTALKING.COM IS DEDICATED TO EMPOWERING CEOS, ENTREPRENEURS, AND WOMEN THOUGHT LEADERS TO BE MORE IMPACTFUL, ENERGIZED, AND FUN WHEN TALKING

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June Cline, CSP a seasoned entrepreneur, executive, and subject matter expert on humor introduces the website StandoutTalking.com. Ms. Cline works with leading CEOs, entrepreneurs, and women thought leaders on how to talk to the audience with greater impact, fun, and grace.

“My innovative process organically grew out of life situations, which allowed me to design and revolutionize talking and performance skills for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and women thought leaders," June Cline said. "Those who seek to give memorable talks and provide audiences with a lasting poignant “feel good” experience are the ones that stand out." Cline continues, "initiating laughter is a key component of this process." "Let’s face it: On any given day, the world is full of hurt and, yes, even horror. And no, initiating laughter is not a panacea. However, when incorporated strategically, delivering well-timed humor can be a big Band-Aid on the boo-boos of life and business. Initiating appropriate laughter can and certainly does help. It also shines a light on the initiator, allowing them to Standout Talking,"

Through a unique 3-step process Ms. Cline calls her trifecta, she offers a comprehensive solution to help individuals master the art of delivering powerful talks that inspire and engage audiences with ease and grace.

The 3-step process is as follows:

Step 1: Unlock the Power of Effective Public Speaking at StandoutTalking.com. Every individual has a story to tell and the ability to captivate an audience. To kickstart your journey, Ms. Cline reveals the critical elements of a compelling speech. This unravels the who, what, where, when, why, and how of being on stage, guiding you toward understanding the core principles of a compelling and impactful talk.

Step 2: The Short Talk Workbook – Your Comprehensive Guide to Building on the foundation established in Step 1, Ms. Cline presents her clients with the Short Talk Workbook – a comprehensive guide meticulously crafted for entrepreneurs and corporate executives looking to perfect their public speaking skills. This workbook takes individuals through a step-by-step process, empowering them with practical tips, techniques, and insights to deliver the perfect speech, from structuring the presentation to mastering presence with non-verbal cues and how best to engage the audience. Her workbook covers all aspects of effective communication and how to own the stage.

Step 3: Personalized Consulting from June Cline. For those seeking not to do it themselves and wanting individualized support, Ms. Cline provides guidance and strategies that take individuals through the entire process of giving their talk. Her principles and experience will help enhance a talk, presentation, or keynote, ensuring the individual delivers a memorable performance with a powerful presence.

Whether investing in The Short Talk Workbook or consulting Ms. Cline on professional speaking, CEOs and thought leaders will learn the necessary skills to articulate their ideas concisely, build confidence, and leave a lasting impression on the audience. They will “Standout Talking.”

To explore working with June Cline, visit her website www.junecline.com or contact her personally at june@junecline.com