Explore the world through art and music: Rhode Island's 45th Annual Heritage Festival on October 21st at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence
The Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission will host Rhode Island's 45th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 21st, from noon to 5 PM at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.
Leave your passport at home and join a lively celebration of our state's rich cultural heritage. WaterFire Arts Center will be filled with culture, music, and dancing from around the world. We are honored to have Governor Dan McKee provide a welcoming address, and Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore share information about RI's 250th Anniversary Celebration. Kobi Dennis and Angela Sharkey will return as festival emcees.
This unique event bridges Rhode Islanders' cultures and showcases a world of creative talent within the state. Rhode Island heritage groups will present cultural exhibits, visual art, and musical performances. Cultro PVD, Eat Village Greek, Angkor Boba Tea House, and The Luxe Lemon food trucks will offer an array of traditional foods and drinks to purchase. The children's area will have free face painting, arts, and crafts.
Starting at 11:30 AM, the 88th Army's Rock Band "Down Rage Rhythm" will warm up the crowd before the festival officially begins at noon with a parade of international flags from over 30 countries.
Rhode Island's 45th Heritage Festival features a world of cultural performances, including singing and dancing from various heritage backgrounds. Check the schedule for performances and presentations, including:
12:00 PM
Governor Dan McKee
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore
RIHPHC Executive Director Jeffrey Emidy
Ahlyha Nicole Bright – Singing the National Anthem
Eastern Medicine Singers - Drum and Singing
Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana - Dance
PADAM - Dance
1:00 PM
Jason "Panman" Roseman – Steel Drums
Nazeli Armenian Dance Group - Dance
Dance BFF - Bollywood Dance
Seoyon Kim - Korean Harp
Azama Dance Group - Middle Eastern Dance
2:00 PM
French American School of Rhode Island - Singing
The Colombian American Cultural Society Inc. – Dance
Valiant Arts - Haitian Dance
Quisqueya In Action Folklore Dance - Dominican Dance
Rhode Island Black Storytellers
3:00 PM
Bavarian Brothers - Music and Singing
Aftab Dance Group - Iranian Dance
Mohitosh Talukder Taposh - Bangladeshi Musical
Kelley School of Irish Dance - Dance
4:00 PM
RI Swedish Heritage Association – Swedish Folk Songs
Arte Latino of New England - Storytelling
Napua O' Polynesia - Dance
India Association of Rhode Island - Dance
Falun Dafa Association of New England - Meditation Instruction
Heritage organizations will host table displays to share information about their cultures, sell arts and crafts, and engage attendees in hands-on activities. Presenters include:
Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island
Arte Latino of New England
Books Are Wings
Cape Verdean Museum
Center for Southeast Asians
Colombia In Rhode Island
Cultural Society
Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
Ecuador Cultural Alliance
Falun Dafa Association of New England
French American School of Rhode Island
Greater Providence YMCA
Haitian American Partnership For Positive Actions Inc.
India Association of Rhode Island
India Museum and Heritage Society
International House of Rhode Island
Iranian American Cultural Society of Rhode Island
Jason "Panman" Roseman
Korean American Association of Rhode Island
Lady Elfreda H. Thorpe and Williametta Thorpe
Nixon Leger
Peace Flag Project
Providence Children's Museum
Refugee Dream Center
RI Black Heritage Society
RI Day of Portugal
RI Office of Attorney General
RI Office of Division of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
RI Swedish Heritage Association
Roger Williams Park Zoo
Shea Fashion
Turkish American Cultural Society of Rhode Island
United Way 211 RV
This festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Sponsors include United Way of RI, Amica Insurance, Coastal1 Credit Union, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Bird, and Navigant Credit Union.
For more information about the Rhode Island Heritage Festival, please visit: https://preservation.ri.gov/heritage/45th-ri-heritage-festival.