Explore the world through art and music: Rhode Island's 45th Annual Heritage Festival on October 21st at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence

The Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission will host Rhode Island's 45th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 21st, from noon to 5 PM at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

Leave your passport at home and join a lively celebration of our state's rich cultural heritage. WaterFire Arts Center will be filled with culture, music, and dancing from around the world. We are honored to have Governor Dan McKee provide a welcoming address, and Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore share information about RI's 250th Anniversary Celebration. Kobi Dennis and Angela Sharkey will return as festival emcees.

This unique event bridges Rhode Islanders' cultures and showcases a world of creative talent within the state. Rhode Island heritage groups will present cultural exhibits, visual art, and musical performances. Cultro PVD, Eat Village Greek, Angkor Boba Tea House, and The Luxe Lemon food trucks will offer an array of traditional foods and drinks to purchase. The children's area will have free face painting, arts, and crafts.

Starting at 11:30 AM, the 88th Army's Rock Band "Down Rage Rhythm" will warm up the crowd before the festival officially begins at noon with a parade of international flags from over 30 countries.

Rhode Island's 45th Heritage Festival features a world of cultural performances, including singing and dancing from various heritage backgrounds. Check the schedule for performances and presentations, including:

12:00 PM

Governor Dan McKee

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore

RIHPHC Executive Director Jeffrey Emidy

Ahlyha Nicole Bright – Singing the National Anthem

Eastern Medicine Singers - Drum and Singing

Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana - Dance

PADAM - Dance

1:00 PM

Jason "Panman" Roseman – Steel Drums

Nazeli Armenian Dance Group - Dance

Dance BFF - Bollywood Dance

Seoyon Kim - Korean Harp

Azama Dance Group - Middle Eastern Dance

2:00 PM

French American School of Rhode Island - Singing

The Colombian American Cultural Society Inc. – Dance

Valiant Arts - Haitian Dance

Quisqueya In Action Folklore Dance - Dominican Dance

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

3:00 PM

Bavarian Brothers - Music and Singing

Aftab Dance Group - Iranian Dance

Mohitosh Talukder Taposh - Bangladeshi Musical

Kelley School of Irish Dance - Dance

4:00 PM

RI Swedish Heritage Association – Swedish Folk Songs

Arte Latino of New England - Storytelling

Napua O' Polynesia - Dance

India Association of Rhode Island - Dance

Falun Dafa Association of New England - Meditation Instruction

Heritage organizations will host table displays to share information about their cultures, sell arts and crafts, and engage attendees in hands-on activities. Presenters include:

Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island

Arte Latino of New England

Books Are Wings

Cape Verdean Museum

Center for Southeast Asians

Colombia In Rhode Island

Cultural Society

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

Ecuador Cultural Alliance

Falun Dafa Association of New England

French American School of Rhode Island

Greater Providence YMCA

Haitian American Partnership For Positive Actions Inc.

India Association of Rhode Island

India Museum and Heritage Society

International House of Rhode Island

Iranian American Cultural Society of Rhode Island

Jason "Panman" Roseman

Korean American Association of Rhode Island

Lady Elfreda H. Thorpe and Williametta Thorpe

Nixon Leger

Peace Flag Project

Providence Children's Museum

Refugee Dream Center

RI Black Heritage Society

RI Day of Portugal

RI Office of Attorney General

RI Office of Division of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

RI Swedish Heritage Association

Roger Williams Park Zoo

Shea Fashion

Turkish American Cultural Society of Rhode Island

United Way 211 RV

This festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Sponsors include United Way of RI, Amica Insurance, Coastal1 Credit Union, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Bird, and Navigant Credit Union.

For more information about the Rhode Island Heritage Festival, please visit: https://preservation.ri.gov/heritage/45th-ri-heritage-festival.