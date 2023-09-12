Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (“DigitalOcean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCN). The lawsuit alleges DigitalOcean made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, including that “Defendants lacked the skills and experience to assess complicated tax matters and therefore did not design or maintain effective controls over the Company’s accounting for income taxes.”



If you bought shares of DigitalOcean between February 16, 2023 and August 25, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting the firm.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 13, 2023.

