Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. Provides August Net Asset Value Update

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. (“Oxford Park”, “the Fund”, “our”) announced today the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of August 31, 2023 was $26.36 per share of common stock.



The fair value of the Fund’s portfolio investments may be materially impacted after August 31, 2023 by circumstances and events that are not yet known. To the extent the Fund’s portfolio investments are impacted by market volatility in the U.S. or worldwide, the Fund may experience a material impact on its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, its financial condition and the financial condition of its portfolio investments. Investing in our securities involves a number of significant risks. For a discussion of the additional risks applicable to an investment in our securities, please refer to the section titled “Risks” in our prospectus and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as applicable.

The financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.'s management. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the financial data. Accordingly, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

About Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.

Oxford Park is a registered closed-end management investment company primarily investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Park’s investment strategy may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Securities Disclosure

This press release is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell securities of the Fund and is not a prospectus. Such offering is only made by the Fund’s prospectus, which includes details as to the Fund’s offering and other material information. Securities offered through JCC Capital Markets, LLC member FINRA and SIPC. JCC Capital Markets, LLC and Oxford Funds, LLC are not affiliated. Investing in the Fund involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Speak to your tax professional prior to investing. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Please refer to the prospectus for additional information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280