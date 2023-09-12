Healey-Driscoll Administration announces MassDOT Awarded $80 million in Additional Federal Highway Administration Funding 

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) are announcing MassDOT has received an additional $80 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as part of the annual funding redistribution process. These redistribution funds represent federal transportation funds that were unable to be used for the programs to which they were originally allocated. As part of this redistribution, MassDOT will add or increase funding for 12 infrastructure projects across Massachusetts.

“Our Administration is committed to pursuing transportation projects that increase safety, equity, and reliability in Massachusetts,” said Transportation Acting Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Our MassDOT teams did a tremendous job in ensuring we had shovel-ready projects to submit for funding consideration to FHWA and we’re pleased these projects will improve infrastructure and communities in our Commonwealth.”

“As Governor Healey has said from day one, this Administration is going after every federal dollar available to fund critical projects throughout Massachusetts,” said Director of Federal Funds & Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. “We know how crucial federal funding is and we will continue to be strategic and proactive in our work on behalf of the people of Massachusetts.”

Projects that will receive funds as part of this redistribution include:

Pittsfield - Intersection & signal improvements at First Street & North Street Granby - Improvements at two locations on Route 202: School Street & Five Corners Westminster - Rehabilitation & box widening on Route 140, from Patricia Road to The Princeton T.L. Stow - Bridge replacement, Box Mill Road over Elizabeth Brook Lanesborough - Resurfacing and related work on Route 7 Framingham - Traffic signal installation at Edgell Road at Central Street Becket, Blanford, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge - Bridge preservation Wilmington - Bridge preservation, Woburn Street over I-93 bridge replacement Boston - Bridge preservation, Richmond Street over Route 1A Wareham - Bridge preservation, Maple Springs Road, and Tihonet Road over Route 25 Salisbury - Reconstruction of Route 1, Lafayette Road Fall River - Corridor improvements on Route 79/Davol Street

Every year in July, FHWA calculates how much Fiscal Year spending is likely to go unspent and solicits requests from the states for projects that can use the additional funding. Because FHWA obligation authority is a "use it or lose it" proposition, any projects submitted for additional funding must be able to be shovel-ready in the current fiscal year. These funds are available now and must be obligated no later than September 26, 2023. Massachusetts’ redistribution funding average for the previous four years had been $64.9 million.

“As part of our good governance, the Highway Division was ready to submit shovel-ready projects to our federal partners as soon as the opportunity for additional funding was there,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We will continue to be competitive in seeking federal funding to best maintain and improve our roadways.”

