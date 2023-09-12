MassDOT Announces Total of $1.3 Million in Industrial Rail Access Program (IRAP) Grants   

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing three grants totaling $1.3 million in awards from the Industrial Rail Access Program (IRAP) to enhance rail and freight access, economic opportunity, and job growth across Massachusetts. Grant recipients include the City of Lawrence and two private companies.

IRAP is a competitive state-funded public/private partnership program that provides financial assistance to eligible applicants to invest in industry-based rail infrastructure access improvement projects. Grant recipients must match MassDOT grant funds with other funding sources totaling at least 40% of a project’s total cost.

“We are pleased to work with municipalities and private businesses to help with their rail infrastructure projects. The state’s economic health and our residents’ quality of life depend in great part on how well the Commonwealth’s freight transportation network moves goods regionally, nationally, and internationally,” said MassDOT Acting Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Freight industries contributed to approximately 24 percent of state gross domestic product in 2019, and our goal is to support these industries as much as possible.”

“The Industrial Rail Access Program grants help increase the efficiency of the freight rail network, leading to better travel times, smoother cargo unloading and loading and improved core infrastructure at specific locations,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. “We are pleased to assist supporting freight rail infrastructure needs with these grants because these investments have long-lasting positive benefits for local economies and to helping us achieve our greenhouse gas reduction goals.”

“Environmental Rail Partners is appreciative of the grant funding from the Industrial Rail Access Program to improve our freight rail transloading facility in Lawrence. This funding and the IRAP program will enable us to enhance freight rail service to the area and provide significant benefits to the surrounding community in reduced emissions, increased economic activity and a safer environment.” said Bob Delhome, Manager of Environmental Rail Partners.

“The Lawrence Industrial Park is a hidden gem that brings substantial value to the City,” said Ilialis Reyes, Grant Manager, City of Lawrence Office of Planning & Development. “This IRAP funding will further increase the City's worth and positively impact our infrastructure, environment, and current and future businesses at the Industrial Park. This funding will help drive economic growth for Lawrence and the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts, creating a win-win for all.”

The IRAP program received applications from freight rail-supported businesses across the Commonwealth. Projects were approved based on meeting program requirements and the level of public benefits they offered such as system preservation, mobility, economic development, and safety.

The Fiscal Year 2024 recipients include the following:

Gallo Construction Co. Inc./ Sagamore Truck & Rail ($140,940)

The grant will support rehabilitation to a rail siding and loading facility in Bourne, which will increase the volume of freight rail shipments, eliminating 4,800 regional truck trips annually, and creating 5 jobs.

Environmental Rail Partners ($700,000)

The grant will support improvements to a transload facility in Lawrence, growing the volume of freight rail shipments and eliminating 6,000 truck trips annually.

C ity of Lawrence ($460,337)

The grant will support track rehabilitation within the Lawrence Industrial Park, leading to increased volume and reliability of freight rail shipments and retaining/creating 21 jobs.

For more information about the Industrial Rail Access Program (IRAP) please visit: https://www.mass.gov/industrial-rail-access-program

