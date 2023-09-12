Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,990 in the last 365 days.

“The Influence Awards” Return for Third Year to Celebrate Influencer Marketing Excellence

Through these awards, The Influence Agency seeks to promote outstanding leadership, innovation and ethical practices within the influencer marketing industry

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency is now accepting nominations for its annual accolade, The Influence Awards, a prestigious North American awards program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of digital content creators, talent agencies and the managers that represent them, along with the campaigns that drive their success.

Submissions are open to the public from September 12, 2023, to September 22, 2023, on The Influence Agency’s website. The top 10 finalists for each category will be chosen by a panel of diverse industry leaders from some of the largest brands and agencies, including Melissa Ahlstrand (Hayu Americas), Stephanie Joseph-Flatts (RBC), Fraser Mackenzie (Universal Music Group), Toni Rufo (Blue Ant Plus), Andrew Verescak (Bridge Digital Inc.), and Kathryn Walker (Promotion Solutions).

[To submit a nomination for The Influence Awards, click here.]

Participants can nominate and vote in 22 distinct categories. For creators, this includes athlete, beauty, business (new), changemaker, comedy, family, fashion, fitness, food, gaming, health & wellness, interior design, lifestyle, travel, and up-and-coming. For organizations, large and boutique talent management agencies as well as talent manager of the year (new) will be recognized. New this year includes a designated campaign category, recognizing the “best of” user-generated content, a brand ambassador program, an integrated influencer campaign, and a cause-led campaign.

Our goal this year was to push the boundaries of recognition by expanding our award categories to reflect the dynamic nature of this ever-evolving industry,” said Stephanie Palasti, Partner and VP of Client Success at The Influence Agency. “The Influence Awards isn’t about how influential you are, it’s about authenticity and providing an invaluable opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional work that inspires the next generation.

In 2022, The Influence Awards garnered more than 1,500 unique nominations with over 31,000 votes, doubling the results of its inaugural year. In closing, the announcement of 20 winners, up from 10, showcased their innate ability to captivate audiences and drive meaningful impact.

All creator nomination submissions must have a following of at least 5,000 on an eligible social media platform, such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Twitch. There will be one winner per category, announced in November 2023, with prizes set to be announced.

About The Influence Agency
The Influence Agency (Globe and Mail’s Top 100 Growing Companies in Canada in 2022, 2022 and 2021 Summit Creative Award Winner, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of North America’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They’ve worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Staples, Rakuten, Napoleon, and Unicef—an impressive roster that continues to grow!

For media inquiries please contact:
Tanya Cruz
The Influence Agency
Tcruz@theinfluenceagency.com
416.254.2944


Primary Logo

You just read:

“The Influence Awards” Return for Third Year to Celebrate Influencer Marketing Excellence

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more