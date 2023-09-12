Paymerang to Sponsor bbcon 2023

RICHMOND, VA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial automation platform Paymerang will sponsor bbcon 2023. Hosted by Blackbaud, bbcon is one of the largest tech conferences for education and social impact. The gathering takes place October 22-24, 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

As a leading financial automation platform to the education industry, Paymerang will serve as a sponsor of the event and also take the stage for a keynote session titled Automate, Innovate, Educate, which will look at how automation can help education organizations and nonprofits increase their social impact and better serve their mission.

Located at Booth #20, Paymerang’s team will provide resources for attendees to explore the invoice and payment automation products that are utilized by the country’s social impact organizations.

This will mark the first time that bbcon has returned to an in-person conference in three years. More than 1,000 leaders from education and nonprofits are expected to attend.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.