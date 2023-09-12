MDC and partners host a mentored deer hunt for youth Oct. 27-29

UNIONVILLE, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with Missouri Disabled Sportsmen and Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center to host a mentored deer hunt for kids who have been diagnosed with chronic or terminal illness, as well as youth that have never had the opportunity to hunt. This event will run from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, and participants will meet at Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center.

This event is designed for youth ages 8-15, and registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ef. Once registration is completed, parents of the registered participant will be contacted to ensure they meet the requirements for the hunt. Food and lodging for the weekend will be provided by Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center.

Questions about this hunt can be directed to Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov, missouridisabledsportsmen@gmail.com, or restinnhim@gmail.com. Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center is located at 37796 165th Road in Unionville.