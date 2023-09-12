Indulge in the inspiring saga of "From Boiling Water to Master of the Southern European Cuisine" by Janisa J. Brunstein
Travel with the author as she explores Southern European cuisine and culture.
When I painted, I was totally present in the moment, and it was an antidote for my anxiety and a cure for my mood swings.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "From Boiling Water to Master of the Southern European Cuisine" is like a delicious dish resulting from the different efforts of ingredients the author has put together. Janisa J. Brunstein’s dedication and cooperation with Author Reputation Press have led her to the successful pursuit of sharing her stories and memories with her readers.
— excerpt from the book
Janisa J. Brunstein is an executive chef, food geek, and professional artist, born in Mérida, Venezuela. Since childhood, cooking has been her lifelong passion and inspiration. She earned her B.A. in Culinary Arts from the Institut Paul Bocuse, Écoles des Arts Cuilinaires et de L’HÔtellerie in Lyon, France.
She is a true polyglot, speaking five languages: Spanish, English, French, Italian, and Portuguese. She became a certified medical esthetician in Barcelona, Spain, and received her M.A. in Modern Languages and International Affairs from the Universidad de los Andes in Venezuela. She’s a world traveler and fine arts aficionado.
Janisa is a proud mother of two grown sons and a granddaughter. She’s active in volunteer work and with Chabad of Orange County in her community. She lives with her love, Eli, in Monroe, New York.
The author was interviewed by Spotlight TV’s Logan Crawford. The interview allows the audience to get a glimpse of the author’s journey in exploring Southern European cuisine and culture.
Host Logan Crawford is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and anchor host. He is also a host and anchor on Ebru, WWOR-TV, FOX, and VOOM: HD News. He appeared in a number of films and television shows, including The Irishman (2019), The First Purge (2018), Teenage Mutant Ninja, 40-Love (2021), and many others. Watch for the full interview: https://youtu.be/qw3OGieN1_s.
In People of Distinction, which is one of the most wide-ranging radio shows in the United States and is hosted by Benji Cole and Al Cole from CBS Radio, Janisa was interviewed to talk about her book. People of Distinction is the right fit for authors and readers to discover newly published books, mostly written by passionate and independent authors.
Benji Cole, the host of the program, is a world-class interviewer, video formulator, Los Angeles actor, and filmmaker. He’s shared the acting stage with superstar Tom Hanks. Get to know more about the author and her masterpiece as you listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/hrb0B6gQIQc.
Janisa J Brunstein in Spotlight TV Interview with Logan Crawford