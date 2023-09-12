Submit Release
Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, September 13

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Zach Hands, 410-767-0467 
zachary.hands1@maryland.gov 

BALTIMORE, MD (September 12, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. 

Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at:  https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2023/2023-09-13.aspx

At the meeting, the State Board will adjourn to executive session to discuss a personnel matter. The session is expected to conclude at 7 p.m., and the State Board will adjourn the meeting from executive session. No additional comments will be made.

