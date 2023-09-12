Lubricants Market is Expected to Reach US$ 184.5 Bn by the end of 2031
Rapid expansion of automotive sector across the globe and rise in demand for industrial oils in food processing and wind turbine industry.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lubricants Market is expected to reach US$ 184.5 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031. High performance lubricants have improved properties such as reduced gear wear, reduced flammability and extended life, which can promise good market performance on lubricant market trends during the forecast period.
Key Findings of the Study:
Based on base oil, the market is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. Synthetic oils are expected to witness the highest growth between 2022-2031.
Based on product type, the lubricants market is segmented into engine oil, hydraulic fluid, metalworking fluid, gear oil, compressor oil, grease, turbine oil, and others.
Based on the end-use industry, the lubricants market is segmented into transportation and industrial lubricants.
Synthetic-oil based lubricants can be customized according to the requirement so that it can have a controlled molecular structure with predictable properties. Furthermore, they have superior properties than mineral oil-based lubricants.
Greases are cost-effective for the lubrication of systems. Lubricating oil may require an expensive system for proper circulation of the oil and devices for the retention of oil. Mining, construction, and transport industries are heavily dependent on grease. Grease is primarily used in bearing applications. Bearing is used in processes involving mechanical movement. It is used to reduce frequent bearing failures due to increased friction.
Regional Segmentation Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest market share in the global lubricants industry during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value. The main factor is the growth of various industrial sectors, along with the increasing number of automobiles in the countries.
Competitive Analysis:
The major players of market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, BP Plc., Chevron Corporation, and Total S.A. among others.
Market Segmentation –
Type
• Mineral
• Semi-synthetic
• Synthetic
• Distribution Network
Product
• Automotive Oils
• Industrial Oils
• Metalworking Fluids
• Hydraulic Oils
• Process Oils
• Marine Oils
• Greases and Others
End-use
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Marine
