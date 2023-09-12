Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: September 12, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of Culvert Replacement along State Route 254 in Warren County Installation of New Steel Culvert Will Allow Key Access Road to City of Glens Falls to Reopen This Fall New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that following an expedited design process, work has begun on a project to replace a failed culvert underneath State Route 254 in the Town of Queensbury, Warren County. Installation of the new steel culvert, which should be completed this fall, weather permitting, will allow State Route 254, also known as River Street, to fully reopen following its closure in March. The roadway, which connects the City of Glens Falls with the Village of Hudson Falls and provides access to many of the area’s popular attractions, was closed in the vicinity of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal, just east of the intersection of Quaker Street and Lower Warren Street, after a routine inspection detected the deteriorated culvert. “The State Department of Transportation understands that the closure of State Route 254, while necessary to protect the safety of motorists, has been a hardship for the people who live and work in the areas around Glens Falls and Hudson Falls,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Our design and engineering teams have worked diligently to advance this project and with the start of construction we are taking a big step toward getting this important roadway back open. We thank local residents, business owners and elected officials for their patience as we continue work to reopen this road as quickly as possible.” Culverts are structures that channel water underneath roads or sidewalks, improving their ability to withstand heavy rains and other severe weather events. After the structural deterioration was discovered inside the existing steel culvert that carries water from the Feeder Canal underneath State Route 254, NYSDOT crews performed further inspections and determined that the structure could not be repaired and would need to be replaced. To save time, NYSDOT engineers and designers came up with a creative solution to construct a new, steel culvert inside the existing structure, using approximately 150 curved steel plates that will be fastened together to form a new culvert measuring 163 feet in length. This process will negate the need to excavate the deteriorated concrete, which could have extended the road closure by months. The finished product will be strong enough to support both the remains of the existing culvert and the road above. The Glens Falls Feeder Canal Trail, which is a connecting trail to the Champlain Canalway Trail and Empire State Trail, and also connects with an on-road segment of the Warren County Bikeway, will remain open during construction. The construction project is estimated to cost approximately $1 million, which is being funded entirely by the state. New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “The Canal Corporation applauds Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez and her team of engineers for an innovative design solution that is allowing for a creative way to install a new culvert underneath State Route 254 in Warren County. The new culvert enables the Glens Falls Feeder Canal to continue flowing, and will reopen the road quickly. This is another example of Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in critical infrastructure so that it remains safe and reliable for decades to come.” State Senator Dan Stec said, “Replacing the failed culvert underneath State Route 254 is an important local infrastructure project. Completing this and getting River Street fully reopened is great news for the residents and small businesses along that corridor.” Assemblymember Matt Simpson said, “The prompt action by the New York State Department of Transportation to identify and remediate critical infrastructure needs of our community reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to ensure our State roadways are the standard for safety and dependability. I applaud the diligent work being done on River Street whose completion stands to benefit many Warren and Washington County residents who utilize this busy thoroughfare each and every day.” Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Kevin B. Geraghty said, "We thank the New York State Department of Transportation for moving forward with this project on NY State Route 254 in Queensbury, known locally to many as Lower Warren Street. This is a major route of travel for residents in the southern part of Warren County as well as for our neighbors in Washington County, and we are gratified that our partners with New York State have expedited the process to begin repairs at this location." Town of Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said, "Our local residents, local businesses, and regional resident drivers of our multiple surrounding communities very much look forward to the re-opening of River Street."