Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Sept. 12
Posted on: September 12, 2023
AMES, Iowa – Sept. 12, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.
Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, Sept. 12
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
D-2024-9
|
Approve Minutes of the
|
Approved
|
Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
|
FO-2024-10
|
Transfer of Jurisdiction of Frontage/Access Roadways along Iowa 461 in Davenport
|
Approved
|
Tony Gustafson, P.E., chief engineer, Field Operations Division,
|
MV-2024-11
|
Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 511, Special Permits for Operation and Movement of Vehicles and Loads of Excess Size and Weight
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
