Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Sept. 12

Posted on: September 12, 2023


AMES, Iowa – Sept. 12, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, Sept. 12

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2024-9

Approve Minutes of the
Aug. 8, 2023 Commission Meeting

Approved

Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
515-239-1067

FO-2024-10

Transfer of Jurisdiction of Frontage/Access Roadways along Iowa 461 in Davenport

Approved

Tony Gustafson, P.E., chief engineer, Field Operations Division,
515-239-1430

MV-2024-11

Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 511, Special Permits for Operation and Movement of Vehicles and Loads of Excess Size and Weight

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

