Marc Bouwer Art Exhibition ‘Facial Recognition’ opens in New York City

Paintings Kisses Gone (Left, Acrylic on canvas) and Karen Lisa (Right, Acrylic on canvas), model Ariella Oliver (Photo Credit: Rozella Kim Photography)

Dissolving Face (acrylic on canvas by Marc Bouwer) (Photo Credit: Patrick Cox Photography)

Marc Bouwer Painting Lip Situation (acrylic on canvas) (Photo Credit: Rozella Kim Photography)

Painting Where Did You Go? (Acrylic on canvas) Leesa Rowland, Marc Bouwer, Debbie Dickenson (Photo Credit: Rozella Kim Photography)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Bouwer, known as a fashion designer is taking us on a new journey of the imagination, personality, and story through colorful quirky portraiture and abstractions - painted mostly by Marc during the pandemic by repurposing discarded canvas, cardboard, and wood.

The faces painted with dry acrylic in colorful neon hues and black backgrounds emerge as individual personalities evoking distinct stories, allowing the mind to create a persona and experience just by looking.

Marc Bouwer has achieved worldwide recognition as an acclaimed fashion designer and creative director. He has dressed luminaries such as Beyonce, Angelina Jolie, Whitney Houston, Shania Twain, Emily Blunt, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Issa Rae, Kelsea Ballerini, Jane Fonda, Sigourney Weaver and many more.

He now is returning to his roots as a student, a time when he specialized in painting and sculpture. His exhibition is being represented by the Six Summit Gallery in New York City.

About Marc Bouwer:
The Marc Bouwer aesthetic is the very definition of timeless elegance, touched by his love of cinema (he counts Blade Runner, Hero, and Marie Antoinette among his favorite films). The look is distinct—lush colors, plunging necklines, and daring up-to-there slits are undeniably sexy, yet kept in check by an appreciation for classic silver-screen glamour.

Recently, Bouwer’s strong ties to L.A.’s glitterati have made him a sought-after spokesperson for the entertainment industry. As a guest stylist and judge on many popular programs, he’s become the go-to personality for advice on style and fashion. Whether making a guest appearance or spending long days designing a new collection, he sums up his professional demeanor in two words: hands on. For more details please visit, www.marcbouwer.com

GALLERY CONTACT:
Director Leo Feroleto
Six Summit Gallery, 510 West 42nd Street, New York, NY
Cell: (917) 573-0029 Email: info@sixsummitgallery.com I: @sixsummitgallery

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
+1 2129676900
Contact
