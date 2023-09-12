MEPs confirm Iliana Ivanova as new Commissioner

522 MEPs voted in favour, 27 against, 51 abstained.

On 5 September, the Industry, Research and Energy Committee and the Culture and Education Committee held a three-hour hearing with Iliana Ivanova to assess her suitability to replace Mariya Gabriel, who resigned as EU Commissioner on 15 May to become Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Bulgaria.

After the hearing, both committees gave Ms Ivanova a positive evaluation, a position subsequently confirmed by Parliament’s Conference of Committee Chairs, the Conference of Presidents (EP President Metsola and political group leaders) and the full House today.