Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,154 in the last 365 days.

Nominations Now Open For The 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2023

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. 

"Saskatchewan people are known for our volunteerism and our community-minded approach," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "Thousands of our citizens go out of their way to help others every year. It is important that we recognize the dedication and selfless acts of our province's volunteers. We can make that happen by nominating outstanding individuals in our communities." 

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to formally recognize the selfless devotion of the province's volunteers, and as a way to present role models to Saskatchewan citizens. 

Individuals or groups are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who go above and beyond for their community through acts of volunteerism. 

Nominations will be received until October 31, 2023. Online nominations are encouraged, but nominations will also be accepted by mail, courier or in-person. 

For more information on the award, or to nominate someone for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kaylyn Whibbs
Intergovernmental Affairs
Regina
Phone: 306-527-1910
Email: kaylyn.whibbs@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Nominations Now Open For The 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more