Nominations Now Open For The 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2023

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal.

"Saskatchewan people are known for our volunteerism and our community-minded approach," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "Thousands of our citizens go out of their way to help others every year. It is important that we recognize the dedication and selfless acts of our province's volunteers. We can make that happen by nominating outstanding individuals in our communities."

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to formally recognize the selfless devotion of the province's volunteers, and as a way to present role models to Saskatchewan citizens.

Individuals or groups are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who go above and beyond for their community through acts of volunteerism.

Nominations will be received until October 31, 2023. Online nominations are encouraged, but nominations will also be accepted by mail, courier or in-person.

For more information on the award, or to nominate someone for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

