Creating a Climate-Resilient Home - How to Maintain Indoor Comfort During Storms & Power Outages
Efficiency Maine Insulation Rebates help make homes more able to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures during extreme weather events and power outages.PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s all over the news: climate disruptions are causing an increase in the frequency and severity of unusual weather events across the globe. In the US, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported record-high temperatures, unprecedented flooding and other natural disasters in summer 2023. Maine is no exception: the Northeast Climate Impact Assessment predicts hotter temperatures, heavier rainfall, coastal flooding, power outages, and short-term droughts in years to come.
Extreme weather can lead to extreme disruptions in our homes, from heating and cooling system outages to frozen pipes to basement flooding. While we can’t control what happens outdoors, there are things Mainers can do to be safer, cozier and more efficient no matter which way the wind blows. One key to feeling secure and happy in our homes are improvements that boost a house’s climate resilience. Industry experts Evergreen Home Performance serve homeowners seeking ecological home improvement solutions in Maine that can make a big difference to your home’s comfort and better prepare you for climate changes.
Here are some of Evergreen Home Performance’s recommendations, which include starting by reducing the energy demands of the home with the following strategies:
● Sealing, insulating and ventilating for better control of the indoor climate and air quality. This will prevent both heat and conditioned air from leaking
out of your house and help to reduce the load on your systems.
● Switching to efficient appliances.
● Installing back-up sources of heat and electricity – such as a battery, generator and/or woodstove – to carry you through power disruptions.
● Landscaping your home to maximize natural light, heating and cooling and provide proper drainage to offset heavy precipitation.
● Installing a water management system for your basement, including back-up battery-operation of your sump pump.
“Building resiliency creates a home that's more efficient to heat and cool and is more comfortable, and it’s also a critical step in managing extreme heat, cold or wind events,” says Richard Burbank, President & CEO and Energy Advisor. “And there are rebates and other programs that can help make these improvements affordable.”
"As the state's top installer for Efficiency Maine's income-qualified insulation rebate program, and now a Qualified Partner for their multi-family insulation incentives, Evergreen is positioned to help Maine families during these challenging times," says Executive Vice President Elise Brown.
Brown, who also serves as her town’s volunteer Emergency Management Director, recommends visiting the Department of Homeland Security’s site (www.ready.gov) for overall home emergency preparedness tips. “When basic preparedness is paired with air sealing and insulation services, our customers report feeling more confident to get through weather events safely and securely."
If you’re interested in hearing what Evergreen Home Performance can do to help you start saving energy and money while enjoying a better life at home, contact them for a free assessment at 207-482-0423, info@evergreenyourhome.com, or visit evergreenyourhome.com to find out more.
# # #
Elise Brown
Evergreen Home Performance, LLC
+1 207-594-2244 ext. 3
elise@evergreenyourhome.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube