Water Automation & Instrumentation Market to Exceed USD 48.5 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% Says, Transparency Market Research

Increase in water scarcity concerns, strict regulatory requirements, high demand for efficient water management, and significant water loss in industries are the major factors driving the water automation and instrumentation market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global water automation and instrumentation market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2031 . As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 48.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for water automation and instrumentation is expected to close at US$ 20.8 billion.



Growing concerns about water scarcity due to population growth, urbanization, and climate change are driving the need for more efficient and sustainable water management solutions, driving the demand for the water automation and instrumentation market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The water automation and instrumentation market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global water automation and instrumentation market report:

ABB Ltd.

CH2M Hill Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Endress + Hauser AG

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pepperl + Fuchs

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric Corp.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the Water Automating & Instrumentation Market

Siemens, a global leader in automation and instrumentation, has been focusing on digitalization and automation in the water industry. They have likely continued to develop and expand their range of water-related solutions. Recent developments may include enhanced water quality monitoring systems, data analytics for predictive maintenance, and smart water distribution solutions.

Siemens, a global leader in automation and instrumentation, has been focusing on digitalization and automation in the water industry. They have likely continued to develop and expand their range of water-related solutions. Recent developments may include enhanced water quality monitoring systems, data analytics for predictive maintenance, and smart water distribution solutions.

ABB is another major player in the automation and instrumentation sector. They have been working on providing innovative solutions for water utilities and industries. Recent developments could involve the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in water treatment processes, as well as advanced remote monitoring and control systems.

Endress+Hauser specializes in instrumentation and process automation, including solutions for water and wastewater management. Recent developments may include advancements in water quality sensors, wireless monitoring technologies, and increased connectivity for data analysis.

specializes in instrumentation and process automation, including solutions for water and wastewater management. Recent developments may include advancements in water quality sensors, wireless monitoring technologies, and increased connectivity for data analysis. Emerson offers a range of solutions for water and wastewater treatment processes. They may have introduced new products or technologies for improved water management. Recent developments may focus on real-time analytics, remote monitoring, and solutions that help water utilities optimize energy consumption.

Growing awareness of the need for water conservation is driving the adoption of water automation solutions. These technologies help identify leaks, optimize irrigation systems, and reduce water wastage in various applications. Increasing industrialization trends in emerging economies will provide lucrative opportunities for water automation and the instrumentation market.

Increasing stringent government environmental regulation for water quality and wastewater treatment. Compliance with these regulations necessitates advanced monitoring and control systems, boosting the demand for water automation and instrumentation solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the water automation and instrumentation market was valued at US$ 18.8 billion

By technology, the distribution control system segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

By process stage, the treatment segment to account for higher market share

Based on end-users, the chemical sector segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Water Automation & Instrumentation Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Urbanization is increasing the demand for clean and safe drinking water. Smart water management solutions, enabled by automation and instrumentation, help cities ensure a consistent and reliable water supply for their growing populations.

The growing advances and integration of IoT devices and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems into water automation solutions allow for seamless communication, monitoring, and control across entire water networks, further enhancing efficiency and reliability.

Water Automation & Instrumentation Market – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to be the dominant region and account for a higher share. Favorable government initiatives, higher investment, technical advancement, and expanding end-use industries are some of the key factors boosting market statistics.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a steady pace, ascribed to a rise in the adoption of water automation and instrumentation in various end-use sectors and its use in water treatment plants to facilitate efficient water management solutions.

Water Automation & Instrumentation Market- Key Segments

By Process Stage

Collection

Distribution

Treatment



By Technology

Distribution Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Others (Identity and Access Management (IAM) etc.)

By Equipment

Pressure and Temperature Transmitters

Level Transmitters

Electromagnetic Flow Meters

Leakage Detection Systems

Sludge Density Measurement

Others (AC / DC Drives etc.)

By End-use Industry

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Aerospace

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Others (Metal Industry, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



