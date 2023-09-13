Special Screenings Of Acclaimed Documentary Ariel Phenomenon Coming To Chicago, Las Vegas And Miami

EXPLORE A UFO SIGHTING WITH ONE-NIGHT SCREENINGS OF THE ACCLAIMED DOCUMENTARY ARIEL PHENOMENON, FOLLOWED BY Q&A WITH DIRECTOR RANDALL NICKERSON

How does such an event impact witnesses, their families, the investigators, and their jobs, not just in the moment but for the rest of their lives?” — Randall Nickerson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- String Theory Films, LLC, is pleased to announce Ariel Phenomenon, the acclaimed documentary by filmmaker Randall Nickerson, will soon screen in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Ariel Phenomenon is the first to thoroughly document the account of over sixty schoolchildren at Ariel School in Ruwa, Zimbabwe, who, in 1994, witnessed an unidentified craft land outside their rural African schoolyard.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring this film to an audience in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami,” said Ariel Phenomenon director Randall Nickerson. “The movie may be about an extraordinary incident at a school in a distant land, but it is much deeper and arguably more profoundly human: how does such an event impact witnesses, their families, the investigators, and their jobs, not just in the moment but for the rest of their lives?”

For the eyewitness students, investigators, and those around them, what began as an investigation into the extraordinary 1994 incident transforms into something equally as remarkable: a genuinely human story that explores what happens when you experience something so extraordinary that nobody believes you.

With a sensitive and non-sensational approach to the subject, the film highlights the journey of an Ariel School student present at the time of the event, as she travels from her home in Toronto, Canada, back to Zimbabwe in search of answers - and the courage to speak the truth.

Along the way, the audience meets Pulitzer Prize-winning Harvard psychiatrist Dr. John Mack and respected BBC war correspondent Tim Leach, both forever changed by their investigations and experiences.

With a cinematic score by Nathaniel Walcott (Fault in Our Stars; member, Bright Eyes), and editing/writing by Christopher Seward of Fahrenheit 911, Sicko, and Sundance Grand Jury-winning One Child Nation, the film blends stunning wildlife cinematography and a poignant musical score to create a documentary well outside the expected genre.

The soundtrack will be available on September 15, 2023, with the first single, “Meaningful and Inexplicable,” available on all digital platforms via The Orchard, a global distribution company and member of Sony Music Entertainment.

Chicago:

September 20, 2023

7:00 PM

Regal City North 14

2600 N Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

* Tickets include live Q&A with director Randall Nickerson following the screening.

Las Vegas:

September 27, 2023

7:00 PM

Regal Red Rock Stadium 16 & IMAX

11011 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89135

* Tickets include live Q&A with director Randall Nickerson following the screening.

Miami:

October 4, 2023

Regal South Beach Stadium 18

1120 Lincoln Rd Mall

Miami Beach, FL 33139

* Tickets include live Q&A with director Randall Nickerson following the screening.

Acclaim & Reviews:

• Acclaimed film praised by former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence under the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations Christopher Mellon, Emmy-award-winning actor and filmmaker Dan Aykroyd, and top critics.

• Reviewed in the Washington Examiner, Los Angeles Times, PBS, The Debrief, and more.

• 100% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.6/5 stars on Amazon.

• “A unique and moving film, made with humanity, honesty, and a sense of awe. I highly recommend it.” - New York Times contributor Leslie Kean.

• “I enjoyed the film greatly. It puts the issue in a touching, emotional place.” - Emmy-award-winning actor and filmmaker Dan Aykroyd.

• “...there is undeniable power in hearing the recollections of people who shared something so remarkable and so inexplicable.” - Noel Murray, LA Times.

• “...the success of Nickerson’s work is that it leaves us with more compelling questions than easy answers.” -Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner.

• “Powerful, life-affirming, and brought me to tears.” - Josh Boone, Fault in Our Stars, The Stand.

About String Theory Films

Founded in 2001, String Theory Films, LLC, explores a wide range of subjects with the belief that the ordinary and the extraordinary are tethered together by a common string: a string that connects us to the Earth, to truth, nature, and the universe. By covering atypical experiences through telling real human stories and pushing against conventional narratives, we encourage the spectator to be actively engaged in creating meaning.

About Randall Nickerson

Since 1987, Randall Nickerson has worked in the film industry, first as a stage and film actor, later transitioning into cinematography, and ultimately into directing in 2001. After several short documentaries, Nickerson made the leap to his first feature-length film, Ariel Phenomenon.

