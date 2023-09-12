In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Expected to Grow at 13% CAGR Through 2032 | Transparency Market Research
In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market
In-vitro Toxicology Testing services are anticipated to experience heightened demand due to a multitude of drug development initiatives.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market has global sales of USD 24.1 billion in 2021. Between 2022 and 2032, the market's value is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13%. During the forecast period, the market is expected to offer an absolute dollar potential of USD 64.3 Bn. Significant advancements in the science of toxicity are one of the main industry drivers.
In-vitro toxicology testing deals with identifying the effects of certain harmful chemicals or medications on organisms. It deals with identifying the toxic abilities of the harmful substance on animals and humans. These substances generally include various agricultural chemicals, therapeutic drugs, and food additives. During the drug discovery process, if any compound is considered a potential candidate, it is first exposed to toxicological studies to identify its toxicity in animals and humans. If the compound passes through toxicology testing, it is then further tested for its pharmacological activities. If the toxic properties of any compound are identified at an initial stage, it can save the lives of many testing animals which are used in later stages of drug development.
The in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented based on the product and service, method, industry, technology, toxicity endpoint & test, and region. Based on product and service, the software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the in vitro toxicology testing market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven largely by the growing use of assays to make up the basic screening mutagenicity properties of various chemicals and substances.
𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱:
To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2032.
To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)
Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Merck KGaA
Charles River
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Abbott
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Catalent, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Eurofins Scientific
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Evotec
Creative Bioarray
Gentronix
BioIVT
SGS SA
Agilent Technologies
𝗜𝗻-𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀
Due to the rising demand for precise and affordable analysis, the cell culture segment had the highest revenue share in terms of technology. Additionally, the use of 3D cell culture is fueling this sector's expansion.
Based on application, the market for in-vitro toxicology testing was dominated by the system toxicology industry. The development of toxicology data points, including the lowest dose, the tolerated dose, the risk assessment, and many others, will help to increase revenue.
Due to advancements in label-free detection, high throughput screening, and cell-based imaging assays, the cellular assays segment had the biggest revenue share.
The largest revenue contribution to the market came from the pharmaceutical industry as an end-user. Due to the huge number of products in the pipeline and the significance of toxicity testing during the drug development phases, revenue is generated.
Due to widespread bans on animal testing and government measures supporting toxicological research, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share. Additionally, the gathering of participants in this region to offer in-vitro testing goods and services will maintain revenue development during the estimate.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝗕𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱
Cellular Assay
Biochemical Assay
In-Silico
Ex-vivo
𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝘂𝘀𝗲
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetics & Household Products
Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories
Diagnostics
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆
Cell Culture Technology
High Throughput Technology
Molecular Imaging
OMICS Technology
𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Systemic Toxicology
Dermal Toxicity
Endocrine Disruption
Ocular Toxicity
Other Applications
