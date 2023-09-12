The NWHN Begins Hosting Charley, an Online Chatbot That Helps Abortion Seekers Safely Navigate Their Options

The chatbot is now fully accessible to all on the NWHN’s website.

Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 12 2023, the National Women's Health Network (NWHN) began digitally hosting Charley, an online chatbot designed to connect abortion seekers, specifically those in restricted states—to information about their options. Charley is now fully accessible to all on the NWHN's website.



Charley was created in part by the Network’s fiscal partners, the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline and Plan C. It is designed to help abortion seekers safely, quickly and easily understand their options based on their preferences, circumstances, and location. Charley is private and secure, and can help abortion seekers navigate the many resources available to them, including nearby clinics, access to abortion pills, and referrals to support services.



“The National Women’s Health Network is proud to host Charley,” said Denise Hyater-Lindenmuth, the NWHN’s Executive Director. “This private, easy-to-use tool was developed by trusted NWHN partners, and will help thousands of women access the abortion care they need during a time when their reproductive autonomy faces unprecedented threat. Every word Charley says has been vetted by experienced public health professionals and advocates, including medical and legal experts. These same experts keep Charley up-to-date so users can feel confident the information they get about abortion is accurate, personalized, and totally untraceable.”



Learn more about Charley or test it out here: https://nwhn.org/charley-the-abortion-chatbot/



###

The National Women's Health Network, a 501c3 not for profit, represents the health interests of women across the life continuum with an intersectional focus on sexual and reproductive health, maternal health and the health and well-being of aging women. We work to improve women’s health outcomes through state and federal advocacy, consumer health education, and grassroots technical assistance initiatives. For more information about our programs, services and initiatives visit www.nwhn.org.

Attachment

Adele Scheiber National Women's Health Network 6315386348 ascheiber@nwhn.org