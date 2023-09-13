Innovative New Publication on Commodity Insights Just Launched
The "Commodity Insights Digest" Fosters Knowledge Exchange Between Academics and Practitioners
I am delighted to cofound a new publication on commodities, which acknowledges the central importance and role of knowledge-exchange and engagement between academia and industry.”LONDON, U.K., September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commodity Insights Digest (CID) has been launched by Bayes Business School – City, University of London, in association with Chicago-based Premia Research LLC. The new publication covers commodity pricing and trading strategies, risk modeling and forecasting methods, as well as debates and challenges associated with climate change, geopolitical risks, and biodiversity.
This initiative is led by Professor Ana-Maria Fuertes of Bayes Business School and Hilary Till of Premia Research LLC, who are serving as the academic publication’s co-editors. They are joined by noted commodity experts from across industry, academia, think tanks, and government agencies, whom, in turn, serve on the publication’s Editorial Board.
Ana-Maria Fuertes, Ph.D., Professor of Finance and Econometrics at Bayes Business School - City, University of London, said, “I am delighted to cofound a new publication on commodities, which acknowledges the central importance and role of knowledge-exchange and engagement between academia and industry. Accordingly, the publication’s mission is to disseminate cutting-edge academic research along with industry insights that are based on hands-on experience in the commodity markets.”
Hilary Till, Principal of Premia Research LLC, said, “There is currently no other publication which provides accessible commodity research summaries to a very broad audience of commodity market participants. This is a fantastic project to be involved in, following my previous work with the J.P. Morgan Center for Commodities in Denver. It is an honor to be involved in this new project, especially one that is centered in such a key financial hub as London.”
About the Commodity Insights Digest (CID)
While the CID is based in London and Chicago, its contributors, editorial board members, and readership are drawn from across the globe. The publication seeks to foster knowledge transfer between academics and practitioners by publishing:
• Scholarly research digest articles;
• Practitioner insights and interviews;
• Articles on economic history; and
• Book reviews.
Contributors to the CID include: (a) scholars seeking to enhance the impact of their research by delving into the practical implications of their theoretical or empirical studies; (b) consultants reporting on challenges faced by commodity market participants; and (c) industry economists providing analyses on their areas of market expertise.
About the Editors
Ana-Maria Fuertes is Professor of Finance and Econometrics at Bayes Business School - City, University of London. She holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering, an M.Sc. in Control Engineering, and a Ph.D. in Economics. Professor Fuertes serves as Associate Editor for the International Journal of Forecasting and Journal of Futures Markets and has served as Associate/Guest Editor for the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society (Series A – Statistics in Society), Journal of Economic Behaviour and Organization and the Computational Statistics and Data Analysis journal. Her research interests cover commodity markets, empirical asset pricing, credit risk modelling and forecasting. She has published research articles in the Review of Finance, Journal of Banking & Finance, International Journal of Forecasting, Journal of International Money & Finance, Journal of Financial Services Research, and Journal of Economic Dynamics & Control. She contributes to practitioner journals such as Investment & Pensions Europe, Hedge Funds Review, and policy-oriented journals such as Vox-CEPR and CEPS.
Hilary Till is a principal of Premia Research LLC where she provides advice to large institutions on risk management, portfolio analysis, quantitative modeling, and derivatives strategies, either through consulting engagements or executive seminars. Amongst her prior professional roles, Till has served as the Head of Portfolio Analysis for BNY Mellon Wealth Management | Risk and as the Chief of Derivatives Strategies at Boston-based Putnam Investments. She is a member of the North American Advisory Board of the London School of Economics (LSE); is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society (U.K.); and serves as a board member of the International Association for Quantitative Finance (in NYC). Till is also a member of both the Bretton Woods Committee (in Washington, D.C.) and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance. In addition, she is the co-editor of the bestselling Risk Book, "Intelligent Commodity Investing." Till has a B.A. with General Honors in Statistics with Concentrations in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Chicago and an M.Sc. degree in Statistics from the LSE where she studied under a private fellowship administered by the Fulbright Commission.
