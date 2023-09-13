PEC to Exhibit for First Time at HCD: Will Showcase TV Enclosures and Feature Anti-Ligature
Protective Enclosures Company will showcase its indoor and outdoor, affordable, robust, and lightweight outdoor TV enclosures at HCD 2023
We are glad to make it possible for hospitals and mental health institutions to use TVs and displays in scenarios where the use of TVs and displays would not be practical without enclosure protection.”ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) announces the showcase of its indoor and outdoor, affordable, robust, and lightweight outdoor TV enclosures at HCD 2023 (booth 330). Protective Enclosures Company manufactures a variety of indoor and outdoor TV and digital signage enclosures which protect TVs and displays at homes and businesses (such as hospitals, behavioral centers, theme parks, manufacturing facilities, restaurants, and more) around the world. The company will be featuring The TV Shield PRO Lite® Series and Anti-Ligature TV Enclosure Hood at Healthcare Design Conference and Expo.
— Jarad King (PEC Co-Founder/CEO)
The use of TVs and digital signage in healthcare environments can improve communication, educate or entertain patients and visitors, and reduce perceived wait times in waiting rooms. TVs and digital monitors protected by PEC’s extraordinarily durable and temperature regulated enclosures can be used outdoors to entertain staff and patients. They can also be used indoors to provide TV screen protection against shattering, theft, tampering, and more. Protected TVs and displays can also be incorporated into training or rehabilitation processes. When it comes to pharmaceuticals and production, manufacturing plants need TVs or digital displays to mass communicate information throughout a factory without worrying about production dust, other debris, or wash downs ruining the TVs or displays.
Psychiatric institutions are one of the most common places where TVs are damaged or used to cause harm. These facilities often need ligature-resistant TV enclosures. PEC provides a variety of safety-conscious TV protection options and features from shatterproof Polycarbonate front shields to anti-ligature TV enclosures and more. “PEC works hard to develop solutions. We are glad to make it possible for hospitals and mental health institutions to use TVs and displays by utilizing TV enclosures such as The TV Shield PRO Lite® and its anti-ligature hood in scenarios where the use of TVs and displays would not be practical without enclosure protection.” - Jarad King (Protective Enclosures Company Co-Founder/CEO).
The TV Shield PRO Lite® TV cabinet’s base frame bolts and seals to the wall over a TV using heavy duty mounting hardware, while the enclosure attaches to the base frame using a high strength security screw system for the ultimate defense against removal from the wall (this is an open back design). The enclosure prevents access to the TV mount which could otherwise be used as a ligature point if it were accessible. A slope top hood is also at the top of the enclosure, preventing it from having a flat top surface.
