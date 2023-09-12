Forging Connections, Navigating Traumatic Brain Injury: Alabama TBI Summit Comes to Birmingham in October

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Alabama Department of Mental Health, and Alabama Department of Public Health are proud to announce the Alabama Traumatic Brain Injury Summit, “Forging Connections: Navigating Traumatic Brain Injury,” set to take place at the Marriott-Birmingham on October 26, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Event Theme:

The Summit’s central theme, “Forging Connections: Navigating Traumatic Brain Injury,” underscores the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) management and support. This event promises to be a pivotal moment for professionals and individuals dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those affected by TBI.

Audience:

The Summit is open to a diverse audience, including service providers, social workers, psychologists, rehabilitation counselors, caregivers, TBI survivors, speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and medical providers. By bringing together experts and advocates from various disciplines, the Summit aims to foster a comprehensive and holistic approach to TBI care.

Event Highlights:

Date and Time: October 26, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Marriott-Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama

Cost: $60 (includes lunch)

Lunch Included: Enjoy a complimentary lunch during the event, providing ample networking opportunities.

Exhibitors:

The Summit will feature a diverse array of exhibitors offering innovative products and services designed to support TBI survivors and enhance the capabilities of professionals in the field. Attendees will have the chance to explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with industry leaders.

Registration and Information:

To register for this transformative event or access further details, please visit www.nashia.org/summit-2023.